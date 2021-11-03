CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline In Coverage’ Of Campus Protests

By Bilal Morris
 8 days ago

Journalists at Howard University’s student-run newspaper 'The Hilltop' claim they're being censored after coverage of campus protests has declined in the past week.

