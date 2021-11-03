‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline In Coverage’ Of Campus Protests

Howard University students have been occupying a student center on campus for over two weeks, demanding university action regarding unsafe on-campus living conditions. Since Oct. 12, students have been occupying the inside and outside of a student center on campus, calling on the university to address safety concerns after reports of poor ventilation, mold, leaking pipes, pests and mushrooms growing from ceilings in university residence halls. Student activists are calling for an in-person town hall with Howard President Wayne A. I. Frederick and other university administrators before the end of October, as well as legal and disciplinary immunity for all participants of the occupation.
