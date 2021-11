The Volland Store (Lily Brooks) A rancher mending fences in the Flint Hills is a dot against the sky, like the man depicted in a Chinese landscape painting is a diminutive part within the whole panorama of mountains and streams. The unspeakable scape of distance — as far as the eye can see and then farther still — challenges the utmost abilities of the mind. Kansas is a zone beyond the peopled horizon and beyond all time, where only the best part of the human spirit walks, touching both earth and sky at once.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO