Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Kentucky

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Kentucky using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Leslie County

#49. Lyon County

#48. Clay County

#47. Muhlenberg County

#46. Martin County

#45. Breathitt County

#44. Webster County

#43. Russell County

#42. Nicholas County

#41. Wayne County

#40. Logan County

#39. Clinton County

#38. Simpson County

#37. McCreary County

#36. Taylor County

#35. Casey County

#34. Fulton County

#33. Allen County

#32. Graves County

#31. Pike County

#30. Letcher County

#29. Menifee County

#28. Floyd County

#27. Ohio County

#26. Barren County

#25. Larue County

#24. Grayson County

#23. Hart County

#22. Jackson County

#21. Mercer County

#20. Washington County

#19. Caldwell County

#18. Bell County

#17. Crittenden County

#16. Lincoln County

#15. Mason County

#14. Adair County

#13. McLean County

#12. Lewis County

#11. Perry County

#10. Metcalfe County

#9. Hopkins County

#8. Gallatin County

#7. Owsley County

#6. Hickman County

#5. Livingston County

#4. Lee County

#3. Harlan County

#2. Monroe County

#1. Robertson County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (31 total deaths)--- 28.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #1,144 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.1 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,205 (2,292 total cases)--- 32.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 253 (25 new cases, +9% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (26 total deaths)--- 29.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #1,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,470 (2,009 total cases)--- 39.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 171 (14 new cases, +56% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (63 total deaths)--- 29.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #1,124 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,024 (5,179 total cases)--- 48.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (11 new cases, +57% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (97 total deaths)--- 29.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #1,123 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,221 (5,886 total cases)--- 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (55 new cases, +6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (36 total deaths)--- 32.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #1,082 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,231 (2,041 total cases)--- 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (25 new cases, -22% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (41 total deaths)--- 33.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #1,060 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.9 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,738 (2,114 total cases)--- 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 206 (26 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (42 total deaths)--- 33.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #1,059 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,526 (2,527 total cases)--- 11.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (10 new cases, -52% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (59 total deaths)--- 34.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #1,030 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,424 (4,019 total cases)--- 27.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 329 (59 new cases, -29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (24 total deaths)--- 35.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #1,020 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 27.5 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,403 (1,265 total cases)--- 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 316 (23 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (67 total deaths)--- 35.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #1,015 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.9 (1 new deaths, -80% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,495 (3,354 total cases)--- 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 320 (65 new cases, -51% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (90 total deaths)--- 36.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #1,002 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,342 (5,242 total cases)--- 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (40 new cases, -5% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (34 total deaths)--- 36.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #995 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,157 (2,264 total cases)--- 26.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 401 (41 new cases, +14% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (62 total deaths)--- 36.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #983 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,393 (3,416 total cases)--- 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 296 (55 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (59 total deaths)--- 40.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #923 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,293 (3,669 total cases)--- 21.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (50 new cases, -43% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (89 total deaths)--- 41.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #904 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.6 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,032 (5,935 total cases)--- 31.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 578 (149 new cases, +35% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (56 total deaths)--- 42.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #892 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,241 (2,786 total cases)--- 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 272 (44 new cases, +91% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (21 total deaths)--- 44.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #857 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 16.8 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,905 (830 total cases)--- 20.7% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 235 (14 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (75 total deaths)--- 44.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #854 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.1 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,508 (3,945 total cases)--- 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 206 (44 new cases, +22% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (131 total deaths)--- 44.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #851 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,026 (7,463 total cases)--- 14.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 199 (74 new cases, +30% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (204 total deaths)--- 44.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #850 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.7 (1 new deaths, -80% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,315 (11,179 total cases)--- 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (106 new cases, +4% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (76 total deaths)--- 44.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.9 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,120 (4,121 total cases)--- 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 186 (40 new cases, -22% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (23 total deaths)--- 45.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #840 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,638 (885 total cases)--- 22.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (5 new cases, -29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 362 (129 total deaths)--- 48.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #793 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 25.3 (9 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,074 (7,500 total cases)--- 20.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 275 (98 new cases, -6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 363 (87 total deaths)--- 48.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #779 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,067 (4,575 total cases)--- 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 300 (72 new cases, +85% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (161 total deaths)--- 49.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #772 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.8 (3 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,250 (8,518 total cases)--- 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 375 (166 new cases, +6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (53 total deaths)--- 50.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #745 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,218 (2,479 total cases)--- 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 292 (42 new cases, +5% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 375 (99 total deaths)--- 53.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #699 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,037 (5,031 total cases)--- 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 322 (85 new cases, +73% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (72 total deaths)--- 54.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #676 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.3 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,538 (3,719 total cases)--- 11.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 273 (52 new cases, +30% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (51 total deaths)--- 57.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #654 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,202 (2,826 total cases)--- 20.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 225 (30 new cases, -40% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (84 total deaths)--- 57.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #651 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 22.8 (5 new deaths, +67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,310 (4,674 total cases)--- 21.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 105 (23 new cases, -64% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (48 total deaths)--- 62.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #571 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,554 (2,486 total cases)--- 17.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 397 (48 new cases, -2% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (51 total deaths)--- 63.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #550 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,824 (2,527 total cases)--- 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 220 (28 new cases, +27% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 407 (106 total deaths)--- 66.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #499 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 15.4 (4 new deaths, -20% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,830 (5,943 total cases)--- 30.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (29 new cases, +107% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (37 total deaths)--- 72.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #448 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,217 (1,340 total cases)--- 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 261 (23 new cases, -21% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (103 total deaths)--- 72.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #445 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,302 (4,493 total cases)--- 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 130 (32 new cases, -20% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 428 (73 total deaths)--- 75.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #415 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.7 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,940 (2,721 total cases)--- 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (35 new cases, -27% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 432 (83 total deaths)--- 77.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #399 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.4 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,014 (3,651 total cases)--- 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 276 (53 new cases, -41% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (41 total deaths)--- 82.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #360 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,052 (1,570 total cases)--- 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 326 (30 new cases, +36% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (60 total deaths)--- 85.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #336 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,437 (2,713 total cases)--- 16.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 234 (31 new cases, -35% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 466 (120 total deaths)--- 91.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #284 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 23.3 (6 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,889 (6,411 total cases)--- 41.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (43 new cases, -9% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 467 (47 total deaths)--- 91.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #281 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 29.8 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,899 (2,004 total cases)--- 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 288 (29 new cases, +4% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 472 (211 total deaths)--- 93.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #268 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.7 (3 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,973 (8,925 total cases)--- 13.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 304 (136 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 474 (42 total deaths)--- 94.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #264 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,019 (1,332 total cases)--- 14.3% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 259 (23 new cases, +130% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 476 (21 total deaths)--- 95.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #260 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 45.3 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,398 (1,033 total cases)--- 33.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (3 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 479 (21 total deaths)--- 96.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #258 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,333 (584 total cases)--- 24.0% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (3 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 489 (45 total deaths)--- 100.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #225 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,130 (1,483 total cases)--- 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 228 (21 new cases, +91% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 500 (37 total deaths)--- 104.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #206 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 27.0 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,301 (1,799 total cases)--- 38.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (8 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 531 (138 total deaths)--- 117.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #142 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.7 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,115 (5,752 total cases)--- 26.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 400 (104 new cases, +3% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 601 (64 total deaths)--- 146.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #77 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,761 (2,424 total cases)--- 29.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 310 (33 new cases, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 759 (16 total deaths)--- 211.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky--- #15 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,216 (384 total cases)--- 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 522 (11 new cases, -39% change from previous week)