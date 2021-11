Democratic rule continues in the city of Albany, where voters have given Mayor Kathy Sheehan a third four-year term. "I will state the obvious: it's been a good night for Democrats in the city of Albany. Let's hear it for the city of Albany Democrats," said Jake Crawford, who chairs the Albany County Democratic Committee. "I'm proud to announce our Democrats are returning on the city council and I'm proud to announce that we're gonna have another four years of Mayor Kathy Sheehan."

ALBANY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO