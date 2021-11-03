CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Metallica + Leo Sayer Meet in Metal ‘Make Me Feel Like Dancing’ Mashup

By Philip Trapp
 7 days ago
Do you think the members of Metallica ever feel like dancing?. If they do, a new musical mashup that mixes Metallica's "Sad But True" with singer Leo Sayer's 1970s disco-R&B hit "You Make Me Feel Like Dancing" could make a good song for cutting a rug. The jarring but...

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE's IAN PAICE: 'When RITCHIE BLACKMORE Decided To Leave The Band, That Was Pretty Traumatic'

In a brand new interview with Darren Paltrowitz, host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz", DEEP PURPLE drummer Ian Paice was asked if there was ever a period when he and his bandmates were worried about not having another "hit" song and not being able to sustain their longevity. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think we were worried about having hits in the first place. It was a time when pop bands made singles and rock bands made albums. So long as we kept coming with albums that people seemed to like, we weren't worried about having a Top 40 hit; if they came along, it was like a bonus. Now, the only time we got concerned was towards the end of Ritchie's [Blackmore, guitar] tenure with the band, as he was losing interest and the performances from the band were not great because you need everybody helping each other out; you can't be a passenger. And we just saw the audiences getting smaller and less impressed, and that was worrying. And when Ritchie decided to leave, that was pretty traumatic, because [we didn't] know what to do then. And had we not been contracted to have to go to Japan, it might all have fallen to bits then. But we had to go to Japan, with the wonderful Joe Satriani [filling in], and it proved that there is life after even somebody as great as Ritchie is. He didn't wanna be there, but it was just as much our band as it was his. And we were still having fun. We started to have fun again when Joe turned up and just became a fifth member of the band, pulling his weight. So that was the light at the end of the tunnel."
MUSIC
NME

Paul McCartney says his parents were “the original inspiration” for his Beatles and solo music

He said that although there had been “so many” influences on his songwriting, his parents had the largest impact. Speaking at an exhibition of memorabilia from his own collection at the British Library in London via BBC News, in connection with his career-spanning biography, The Lyrics, he said: “Thinking about songs that I’ve written at every stage of my career, I came to realise that my parents, Jim and Mary McCartney, were the original inspiration for so much that I’ve written.
MUSIC
Z94

10 Best 21st Century Hair Metal Albums, Chosen by Crazy Lixx

Crazy Lixx, Sweden's reigning 21st century hair metal group, have been at it for almost two decades, pumping out high octane glam that not only restores the anthemic, party-time vibe of the '80s, but re-tool it to fit well within the modern era. While we're not asking you to abandon your multi-platinum hair metal records you've held so dearly for 30 to 40 years, it's time you treat your ears to something newer, which is why we invited guitarist and singer Danny Rexon to school you in 10 Awesome 21st Century Hair Metal Albums.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metal Music#Mashup#Hall Oates
Z94

Beatles Fan Crushes BTS Fan Over Music Chart Boast

It looks like a Beatles buff got the better of a BTS devotee on Thursday as they and others argued the music charting feats of the classic English rockers against those of the South Korean boy band in the replies of a tweet. Of course, it's not uncommon on Twitter...
MUSIC
