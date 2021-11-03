CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

College Marching Band Pays Tribute to Foo Fighters at Football Game

By Joe DiVita
I-Rock 93.5
I-Rock 93.5
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Baylor University's Golden Wave Band performed a special halftime tribute to Foo Fighters at a football game on Oct. 30 in celebration of the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It was a Texas showdown as the Baylor Bears faced off against the Texas Longhorns...

irock935.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox40jackson.com

Coach confirms Spencer Rattler will be leaving Oklahoma

Caleb Williams’ tornadic-like run through Oklahoma has one-time Sooner savior, Spencer Rattler, twisting his way out of Norman. In a widely expected move, the sophomore quarterback, who has gone from Heisman hopeful to backup, plans to leave the Sooner program sooner rather than later. His personal coach confirmed the decision, calling it a “no-brainer.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

Oklahoma football: OU lowers the Boomer after Sooner byes

Much has been written about the championship mentality and historical record of success of Oklahoma football in the month of November, and with good reason. The Sooners have won 23 consecutive games in November, dating back to the 2014 season. Ironically, the last team to beat Oklahoma in November was the Baylor Bears. Baylor delivered a knockout blow that OU fans will not soon forget, pounding the Sooners 48-14 in Norman.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AthlonSports.com

College Football Picks: Expert Predictions for Every Game in Week 11

College football's Week 11 slate for the 2021 season features 57 games from Wednesday to Saturday, and our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks. Midweek MACtion continues (there were three games on Tuesday night) on Wednesday night with Toledo-Bowling Green, Ball State-Northern Illinois, and Kent State-Central Michigan. An ACC showdown between North Carolina and Pitt is on tap for Thursday, while USF-Cincinnati and Wyoming-Boise State are slated for Friday night. The first wave of contests on Saturday features Michigan-Penn State, Oklahoma-Baylor, Mississippi State-Auburn, and Northwestern-Wisconsin. The afternoon slate kicks off with Georgia-Tennessee, Minnesota-Iowa, Purdue-Ohio State, Miami-Florida State, and Iowa State-Texas Tech. The night slate includes Texas A&M-Ole Miss, Kentucky-Vanderbilt, Arizona State-Washington, NC State-Wake Forest, Arkansas-LSU, and Notre Dame-Virginia. The final window of action features Washington State-Oregon, Nevada-San Diego State, and Utah State-San Jose State for Week 11.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Waco, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Texas Entertainment
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
foxsanantonio.com

Syracuse marching band seen wearing masks with holes during football game

WASHINGTON (TND) — Trumpet players from Syracuse University’s marching band could be seen wearing masks with holes cut in them during the school's home football game Saturday at the Carrier Dome. The aim appeared to be to allow the band members to wear masks while simultaneously playing instruments that require them to inhale and exhale.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Chet Holmgren: Gonzaga freshman makes history in college debut

Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren made his highly-anticipated college debut Tuesday night. And the true freshman did not disappoint, turning in a historic performance as the top-ranked Bulldogs cruised to a 97-63 win over the Dixie State Trailblazers in the season opener. Holmgren posted a double-double with 14 points and 13...
NBA
robconews.com

Lions Band Marches on to Victory

FRANKLIN - The Franklin Lions Marching Band has been taking home honors and medals for their excellent skills for five years running and this year is no different. For the sixth consecutive year the FHS band, led by director Neal Woolworth and assistant director Elizabeth Wilson, have taken a superior rating at the Division I UIL Marching competition. The students then went on to compete in the…
FRANKLIN, TX
KVUE

The Jones twins' impressive balancing act: Football and marching band

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Over the past two decades, the ways in which our kids play sports have drastically changed. Gone are the days of care-free pick-up games at the park. In their place? Sports specialization. According to recent research presented by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, more than...
ROUND ROCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#The Foo Fighters#American Football#Baylor University#Baylor Bears#The Texas Longhorns#The Golden Wave Band#Twitter
KLTV

MILITARY MARCHING BANDS

East Texas doctors say mammograms should continue beyond Breast Cancer Awareness Month. “I’d recommend women consider doing it around their birthday. That’s a gift you can give yourself. The gift of something that saves your life,” he said. Jury gives former Tyler nurse the death penalty. Updated: 2 hours ago.
DEATH PENALTY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Cumberland Times-News

Hank Williams Tribute Band to perform at Potomac State College

KEYSER, W.Va. — The great Hank Williams Sr. is remembered and celebrated by a group of musicians coming to Keyser as the Highland Arts Unlimited season continues. Hailing from West Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee, the Hank Williams Tribute Band will perform Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the Church-McKee Arts Center at West Virginia University Potomac State College.
KEYSER, WV
Southlake Style

Dragon Band Heading To State Marching Band Contest

After medaling in the Bands of America Super Regional Competition last month, the Southlake Carroll Dragon Band hit yet another milestone last weekend — making the UIL State Marching Band Contest. During the Area B marching contest at Pennington Field on Saturday, Oct. 30, the Dragon Band performed its marching...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
857
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://irock935.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy