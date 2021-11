Back in June, Thor: Love and Thunder wrapped filming with Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi posting a number of photos at the time to celebrate. With the fourth movie in Thor's solo roster of Marvel adventures being one of the upcoming slate to have its release date shuffled back a few months, it seems that the cast are back filming on some additional scenes, which have suggested a flashback to the time of Thor: The Dark World. New set images have revealed Hemsworth as Thor and Natalie Portman as Jane seemingly wearing wigs and clothing that is similar to those seen in deleted scenes from the second Thor movie, making it look as though one of the least loved movies of the MCU is once again bring brought back into play.

