Global stock markets mostly rose on Thursday as traders appeared to shake off concerns about soaring inflation in the United States. Europe's main equity indices finished higher after gains in Asia's major markets. In New York, the Nasdaq's tech shares gained back some of the ground lost in the prior session's sell-off, while the Dow declined on a day that saw little economic news, since most government offices and the bond market were closed for the Veterans Day holiday. Major US indices had closed lower for a second straight day on Wednesday after the release of data showing that American consumer prices saw their biggest gain in more than three decades last month, raising fears the Federal Reserve may be forced to change policy quickly.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO