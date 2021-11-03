CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

BREAKING: Multiple People Stabbed Inside Downtown Billings Restaurant

By Johnny V
 6 days ago
According to a post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, a former employee of Jake's Downtown returned to the restaurant this afternoon grabbed two knives, and attempted to rob two employees. The suspect is 21-year old Brandon Bird who was arrested on the scene after he reportedly stabbed two employees, and cut...

Eight Dead, Nearly 20 Hospitalized After Mass Casualty Event at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival 2021

Eight people are dead and 17 hospitalized following a mass casualty event at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston last night. Early Saturday morning (Nov. 6), Fire Chief Samuel Pena, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed during a press conference filmed by KHOU 11 News Houston that eight deaths and many more injuries occurred at the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on Friday night (Nov. 5). Around 9:15 p.m., the crowd started to compress toward the front of the stage, according to Pena. Medics were performing CPR on victims once they started to fall out from the crowd. When police realized there was a mass casualty event happening around 9:30 p.m., police spoke with the promoters and Live Nation, the festival's organizers, to stop the show early, to which Travis Scott complied.
ACCIDENTS
Missing Belgrade High School Student Found Safe

A student at Belgrade High School was reported missing Monday, October 25 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Local law enforcement agencies and members of the Belgrade community joined forces to search for 15-year-old Alyvea Hookano who was last seen leaving Belgrade High School in a pickup on Monday around 12:15 p.m.
BELGRADE, MT
Bozeman, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

