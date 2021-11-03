CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

8 local gifts for anyone on your list this holiday season

By Partner Content
kansascitymag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article021 Holiday Gift Guide to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Topsy’s Popcorn – it’s the good stuff. The colorful tins, the inviting aroma, the delicious crunch—there’s a special magic in Topsy’s Popcorn. Pop open a tin and enjoy sweet caramel, savory cheese, spicy cinnamon and warm buttery...

kansascitymag.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Guide: Hottest toys for the holidays 2021

Are you ready to get the perfect toy for your kid, but don’t know where to begin?. We have a list of the hottest toys for the holidays!. Shipping experts are recommending that you start holiday shopping early, even before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin, due to a record backlog of cargo ships in the nations' ports.
SHOPPING
EatThis

6 Changes Walmart Is Making For the Holiday Season

With food costs continuing to skyrocket and the holidays at our heels, celebrating with friends and family over lavish dinners and gifts can become overwhelming when you're racking up all those receipts. Fortunately, shoppers everywhere can count on Walmart to help them find quality goods and groceries at affordable prices.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Gift Cards#Pets#Animals#Holiday Gift Guide#Clothology#Aromatherapeutic Zum#Georgous Aesthetic Bar#Kc Tour Taste Plate#Land Of Paws
goodmorningamerica.com

10 gift ideas for the aspiring chef on your list

If you have an aspiring chef in culinary school or a cooking pro on your list, a new kitchen gadget could be their holiday dream. From a luxury pan set to an affordable set of stylish knives, we rounded up culinary gift ideas at every price point. Keep scrolling for...
RECIPES
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

doTERRA is making it easy to find something for anyone on your gift list

Holiday shopping is upon us and doTERRA is making it easy. doTERRA Director of Sales Saimoni Lesu joined us in the doTERRA Lounge to tell us about some fun new products. From holiday scented essential oils to dark chocolate and even a cute Koala diffuser there are gifts anyone would love.
LIFESTYLE
merricksart.com

Gift Guides for Other People On Your List

The Christmas season can get so busy with shopping for friends and family that it’s hard to remember what to get for those other people on your list!. Need gifts for other people on your list like teachers, co-workers, and neighbors? I have you covered! These lists are great with a variety of ideas and price points. I sourced these ideas from my readers and there’s good ones you don’t want to miss!
SHOPPING
CBS DFW

‘In-Store’ Holiday Shopping Is Back, Retailers Say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – You’ve heard the phrase, “Shop local.” Many North Texans are heeding that advice in advance of the holiday shopping season. Browsing the aisles, comparing prices, the art of in-person shopping appears to be back. “I have seen a tremendous increase in people shopping local stores,” said Candace Williams, owner of The Toy Maven in North Dallas. And that’s after a holiday season that was more Scrooge than Santa. “Brick and mortar obviously suffered a lot during COVID-19: keeping people employed, keeping the doors open, because their sales were way down,” said financial advisor Dale McCarty. The National Retail Federation said many households will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
wmagazine.com

The Best Beauty Gifts for Everyone On Your List

All the lovely parts of the holidays—family and friends, party dresses and wool sweaters, champagne and more champagne—can be forgotten in an instant when you realize you haven’t bought a single gift for your nearest and dearest. This is where the true hero of the holidays comes in, the beauty gift set. Sets make for terrific presents for anyone, from your boyfriend’s teenage sister who hasn’t quite warmed up to you yet, to your mom who’s trying to figure out how to care for her newly color-treated hair, to your jet-setting friend who’s always on a plane. They’re easy to wrap, exciting to open, endlessly useful and almost always more affordable than bundling a variety of items on your own. So take a deep breath and peruse this stress-free guide to our favorite options, and you’ll be back to sipping bubbly in no time.
SKIN CARE
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 10 Holiday Items on Sale

It's finally November, which means it's time to start gearing up for the holiday feasts ahead. Preparing early may be more important this ever this year as high prices, shortages of pantry staples, and shipping delays continue to impact supermarkets across the country. Thankfully, Costco is doing its part to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
RETAIL
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
SHOPPING
bohemian.com

Holiday Gifts, Dinners and Desserts — Local Tidings of Joy this Holiday Season

Wild as it may seem, it’s the holiday season once again because time is apparently, in a word, flying. This article, however, is not an examination of theories of temporality—it’s a holiday gift-and-catering guide. Because, regardless of how strange time or the circumstances of our lives might be, we are here at the time of year allocated for appreciating friends and family with time spent, meals served—regardless of who cooked them!—and gifts given.
WEHT/WTVW

Best Dior gift set

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Dior gift sets are best? The best Dior gift set doesn’t need to cost a lot more than the single Dior product that made you consider a gift set in the first place. You just need to know what to look for as you shop. […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS Baltimore

‘It’s A Wonderful Way To Be A Blessing’: First Fruits Farm Looking For Volunteers This Holiday Season

FREELAND, Md. (WJZ) — First Fruits Farm in Freeland Maryland is 204 acres of charitable giving, helping put millions of pounds of produce on plates each year. The non-profit Christian ministry farm was founded by Rick Bernstein and his wife 25 years ago. “We grow food and give food away in Jesus name,” said Berstein. Over the years they’ve fed people from Baltimore, to South Carolina, even as far west as Oklahoma, by donating their harvest to local food banks. “You know I don’t live in West or East Baltimore, I don’t live in Winchester, West Virginia, but we work with people there in...
FREELAND, MD
moneysavingmom.com

Women’s Boots just $19.99 at JCPenney!

Need new winter boots? This is a hot deal at JCPenney!. JCPenney has started rolling out their early Black Friday Deals! You can get Women’s Boots for just $19.99!. There are lots of styles included in this sale. This is a great time to grab a new pair or two.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy