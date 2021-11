Ted Mico, Co-Founder/CEO Thankful.ai. The earliest record of a sundial was dated in ancient Egypt around 1500 BC. For the first time in history, the sun didn’t merely shine, it marked increments of time with shadows. But no sooner had the measurement of time been invented that the downslide of the new gauge became apparent. The citizens of Rome cursed this new living “on the clock.” Playwright Plautus complained in one of his plays about his day being "cut and hacked so wretchedly into small pieces" by the ubiquitous sundials that were brought to Rome in 293 BC after the conquest of Sicily.

