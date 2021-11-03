Watch: Nick Cannon Talks About How Kel Mitchell Gave Him His First Opportunity In TV At 16 Years Old

Nick Cannon reunites with Kel Mitchell on his nationally syndicated daytime talk show Nick Cannon . The two chat about old times on Nickelodeon and how they have both blossomed into loving fathers and flourishing businessmen.

Cannon shares how Mitchell and his co-star Kenan Thompson from The Kenan and Kel Show gave him his first shot in the entertainment business at 16 years old.

“You and Kenan gave me the opportunity to write episodes,” Cannon expresses to Kel on the show. “I was the audience warm-up. At 16 I would drive up in my mama’s old car. Kel would let me sleep in his apartment sometimes. You and Keanan just opened your doors to me and really saw me as family. If I haven’t said thank you enough. I say it again.”

Mitchell is currently the Executive Producer of All That, the show he starred in as a teenager. He mentions the advice he shares with the teens currently on the rebooted 90’s series. He also talks about his faith and becoming a pastor. Mitchell discusses his latest endeavors such as becoming an author with his book Blessed Mode. The book is a 90-day devotional that intertwines his advice toward to success and keeping his faith first. The book is set to be released December 14.

As much as Cannon shined a light on who he affectionately calls his big brother, Mitchell, Kel shared how proud he is for Nick Cannon’s career over the years.

“I’m so proud of you man,” Mitchell said in the interview. “This is like my little brother for real. It got me emotional seeing you and seeing those moments.”

The show highlighted some special moments of the two fathers spending time working out with their children. Mitchell talks about how he prioritizes the overall spiritual, mental, and physical well being for himself and his children. Mitchell and Cannon reveal that they share the same trainer as well.

Be sure to catch Mitchell starring alongside executive producer and actress Kim Fields in Adventures in Christmasing as a part of VH1’s Naughty or Nice holiday movie line up.

Watch the full interview with Kel Mitchell on Nick Cannon’s talk show below.