Girls Volleyball Advances to Regional Finals

The banquet will be held December 7, 2021 at the Rosen Center Hotel. The ceremony will be held in the Café Gauguin room. The address is 9840 International Dr. Orlando, FL. Windermere Cross Country Student Athletes are free with a fee of $30 dollars per adult and $25 dollars for each child. Parents/student athletes must RSVP by December 1, 2021. This can be done through school pay. While making your payment, please make sure you add each individuals name as this will allow us to verify our total count. The banquet will start at 6:30pm and end at 9:30pm. Expected attire is dressy but not formal.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO