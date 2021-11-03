Players of Week 9

This redshirt junior QB stands at 6’4” 215 lbs., and he is having a great season so far. Nationally Carson Strong is fifth in passing yardage, with 2,883, and is sixth in passing touchdowns, with 24. Through eight games in 2021, Carson has already surpassed this passing total of 2,858 last year and is only three touchdowns behind his 27 from last season. After his impressive sophomore season, Strong had some hype going into this season, and he has lived up to it so far. As things stand now, I believe he is firmly in the discussion for top-five QB in the 2022 class.

FOOTBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO