Football

Players of Week 9

greercitizen.com
 7 days ago

Players of Week 9 were: Jacob Heine (GHS Defense); Peyton Diggins...

greercitizen.com

Daily Leader

Burns scorches Lumberton in earning Offensive Player of the Week

It wasn’t just that the Enterprise Yellow Jackets went on the road Friday and returned from Lumberton with a win over the defending 1A state champion Panthers. It’s how the Jackets got that win that had the whole state double checking the score late that night. Lumberton led 20-0 before...
LUMBERTON, MS
NBC Sports

Ja’Marr Chase named AFC offensive player of the week

When the Bengals drafted Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick in this year’s draft, they likely envisioned games like Chase had on Sunday. The young receiver caught eight passes for 201 yards with a touchdown in the 41-17 blowout victory over the division-rival Ravens. Now Chase has been honored...
NFL
NBC Sports

Graham Gano is the NFC special teams player of the week

Giants kicker Graham Gano had some bad feelings about how the Panthers handled a 2019 injury that wound up costing him an entire season and he got a chance for payback last Sunday. Gano hit all three field goals and both extra points he tried against Carolina in a 25-3...
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders Ngakoue Named AFC Defensive Player of The Week

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has been named the Week 7 AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Last Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, Ngakoue booked four tackles including two solo tackles. He also had two sacks, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and two passes defended. Calling...
NFL
The Norman Transcript

Transcript Player of the Week: Devin Alexander

This season, Norman High’s offense has made its living in the running game. The Tigers often use a read-option attack, and they’ve found success with it more often than not. It’s typically led by quarterback Tias McClarty, and he’s usually flanked by two other primary options in the backfield — Xavier Shackelford and Devin Alexander.
NORMAN, OK
greercitizen.com

Rebels advance with home win

The Byrnes football team used a third-quarter surge to cruise past Mauldin at home Friday night, advancing to round two of the Class AAAAA playoffs with a 30-20 victory. Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.
MAULDIN, SC
greercitizen.com

Riverside ousted by Rams in Class AAAAA playoffs

The Warriors’ season came to an end Friday night with a 56-24 loss to Hillcrest on the road. Riverside finishes the year with one of its best seasons in more than a decade, going 7-4. Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber,please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.
FOOTBALL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
greercitizen.com

Yellow Jackets look ahead following loss

The old adage “wait until next year” is more than just a hope and prayer for Greer High’s football team that was unable to live up to expectations in 2021. “We have some good younger kids coming along, and I feel confident about them. I’m really looking forward to working with them,” declared Head Coach Will Young looking ahead.
GREER, SC
greercitizen.com

Crusaders fall to Valdosta State

North Greenville’s bid for an upset fell short Saturday, as the Crusaders fell to No. 2 Valdosta State, 31-21, in Gulf South action. North Greenville struck first when Kaelan Riley trotted in from six years out. Riley’s touchdown capped a six-play drive for NGU. Full text available to premium subscribers...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deion Sanders News

Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
NFL
greercitizen.com

Larson comes full circle in Cup race

At the end of an almost mythical season came the quintessential story of redemption. Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.
MOTORSPORTS
greercitizen.com

Talking rugby

Warren Taylor, club director and head varsity boys coach of the Greer Rugby 76ers, spoke to the community during an interest meeting last Tuesday. For more information on joining a team, visit www.cityofgreer.org. Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full...
GREER, SC
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kogt.com

Morris Player of the Week

LCM’s Da’Marion Morris ended Friday’s game the way he started…with a touchdown and he is our Team Granger/KOGT Radio Player of the Week. Against Livingston Morris had two touchdowns on offense and ended the game with a pick six on defense to lead the Bears past the Lions 33-15. He also had numerous tackles including a touchdown saving tackle on a kickoff return.
FOOTBALL
Dynasty Football Factory

Devy Players of the Week

This redshirt junior QB stands at 6’4” 215 lbs., and he is having a great season so far. Nationally Carson Strong is fifth in passing yardage, with 2,883, and is sixth in passing touchdowns, with 24. Through eight games in 2021, Carson has already surpassed this passing total of 2,858 last year and is only three touchdowns behind his 27 from last season. After his impressive sophomore season, Strong had some hype going into this season, and he has lived up to it so far. As things stand now, I believe he is firmly in the discussion for top-five QB in the 2022 class.
FOOTBALL
lincolnjournalonline.com

Players of the Week named

Cameron Winfrey #77, and Tevin Gartrell #5, received the ‘Austin Parks #44 Strong Player of the Week for their outstanding performance against Wilkes County. The awards were presented by Letrellis Glaze.
WILKES COUNTY, GA

