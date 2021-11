Several Tigers put together their best game of the season as Centralia swept Rochester on the road, 25-23, 25-15, 25-15 Tuesday night. After building up a lead in the first set, the Tigers got hung up on a Warrior server, and nearly let the set get away from them. After squeaking out a victory against a scrappy Rochester squad in the first, the Tigers seized momentum and took home the match in three sets.

ROCHESTER, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO