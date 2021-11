Justin Thomas is his own toughest critic. Despite a victory at the Players Championship in March, his sixth consecutive season with a win on the PGA Tour, being a member of the victorious U.S. Ryder Cup team in September and finishing fourth in the FedEx Cup, Thomas reflected on the calendar year that was as he makes likely his final official start of 2021 this week and concluded that he’d grade it, “C at best. C-minus. I would say it has not been a very good year at all.”

