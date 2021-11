Air Force's itinerary included a practice on Thursday at the academy, followed by an evening flight to Dallas. Once in the Metroplex, the team will hold a walk-through at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field on Friday to acclimate itself to the field’s look and feel, make the final preparations for Saturday’s Commander’s Classic against Army and take note of details like the location of the play clock.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO