Kewanee, IL

Kewanee called home by 60 registered sex offenders by week ending Oct. 30

By Rock Island Today Reports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently 60 registered sex offenders living in Kewanee as of the week ending Oct. 30, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. Kewanee is home to 48 sexual predators. Sexual predators and child murderers remain on the registry for the rest of their life. Sexually violent...

ourquadcities.com

Suspects charged in federal court for drug-trafficking

Eight Burlington men have been charged in federal court for their roles in a multi-year joint federal and state investigation of a large drug-trafficking organization that operated out of Burlington. One defendant previously was arrested and federally charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Four other defendants were arrested...
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
Clinton Herald

Richards sentenced in incest case

CLINTON — District Court Judge Stuart Werling has sentenced a Clinton man to up to five years in prison for incest. Mark A. Richards, 44, 3940 220th St., was sentenced Friday on one count of incest, a Class D felony. According to the amended trial information, the incident to which Richards entered a guilty plea is alleged to have occurred between Feb. 11, 2017, and Feb. 16, 2017. He pleaded guilty to the charge in August. Two additional counts of incest were dismissed.
CLINTON, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Sam H Arnold

The Daughters that Studied and Killed Together

Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.
GEORGIA STATE
newstalk987.com

Former Police Officer Indicted on 14 Separate Charges Including Rape

A former police officer is indicted on 14 separate charges including rape. KPD Special Crimes Unit investigators were made aware of an incident involving 36 year-old Cassen Jackson-Garrison and a juvenile victim last month. Investigators were able to link Jackson-Garrison to at least two separate juvenile victims. A Knox County Grand Jury indicted Jackson-Garrison on multiple charges including sexual battery by an authority figure and aggravated statutory rape.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KLFY News 10

Man accused of abusing child for years in Louisiana

COVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – 37-year-old Craig Cato is in trouble with the law. Cato was indicted by a grand jury in St. Tammany Parish. The 37-year-old man is facing “one count of aggravated rape of a victim under the age of 13.” The indictment came down on October 20. According to the 22nd JDC District […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Wiscnews.com

Mauston man arrested for maintaining a drug trafficking house after overdose death at residence

A Mauston man is alleged to have maintained a drug trafficking place after a person died at his residence from a drug overdose. Thomas Wolff, Jr., 47, of Mauston is charged with felony maintaining a drug trafficking place, repeater. If convicted he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both. As Wolff has a previous felony conviction within a five year period prior to this arrest he faces up to an additional four years in prison due to the repeater modification.
ourquadcities.com

WANTED: Have you seen these fugitives?

UPDATE: In a previous version of this story, a suspect was incorrectly identified. We regret the mistake and apologize for it. The article has been updated with the correct information. STORY: It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases. Cameron...
EAST MOLINE, IL
Public Safety
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

3 charged after Illinois woman found dead, dismembered in southeast Missouri

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. — Prosecutors last week charged three people in connection with the death, dismemberment and attempt to hide the body of a missing Illinois woman. Bollinger County Sheriff's deputies were contacted Thursday by family members of 21-year-old Brianna Roberts. They said she was last seen at a home near Glen Allen, Missouri, with two people, Kaitlyn Morgan and Eric Nanney, court documents said.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmix94.com

Two more arrested in connection with last Thursday’s drug raid in Centralia

CENTRALIA, IL — Two other people have been caught up in a joint drug operation that resulted in multiple arrests and the raids of three Centralia residences Thursday morning. According to federal court files, unsealed Friday, 32-year-old Jennifer Branson, of Salem, and 39-year-old Tyrone “TG” Etheridge, of Centralia, have been indicted on one count each of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams of more of methamphetamine on or about October 13, 2021, in Marion County. Branson was reportedly arrested when she went in to the Centralia Police Department to pick up another person who was taken in for questioning. Officers were aware of the federal arrest warrant for Branson on the meth distribution charge and took her into custody before transporting her to the Marion County Jail. They’re both scheduled to be arraigned in federal court on Wednesday.
CENTRALIA, IL
The Independent

Teen who struck cyclists in Texas as he reportedly tried to blow fumes at them to be charged

A 16-year-old Texan boy has been charged with several felony counts after he reportedly hit a group of cyclists with his pickup truck as he tried to cover them in exhaust fumes. The District Attorney of Waller County, Texas wrote on Facebook on Monday that the teen “drove his truck into six bicyclists that were training” on 25 September. “We have filed six felony charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against the juvenile in question, one charge for each cyclist that was injured,” the office added. The District Attorney said “the juvenile voluntarily surrendered himself” on Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem man free on bond following multiple arrests faces new charges

A 34-year-old Salem man free on bond on three felony charges and a suspect in multiple burglaries is back in the Marion County Jail on new attempted burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of under five grams of methamphetamine charges. Damon DeBoer of South Jefferson was arrested Thursday...
SALEM, IL
PIX11

15-year-old member of NYPD Explorers program missing in Queens

ST. ALBANS, Queens — A 15-year-old girl went missing in Queens, police said Sunday Jaeleen Easington was last seen at her Farmers Boulevard home near 119th Drive on Wednesday night, officials said. Family told PIX11 News Easington is in the NYPD Explorers program. Her mom has cancer and is devastated by the teen’s disappearance. Easington […]
QUEENS, NY

