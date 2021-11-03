Kewanee called home by 60 registered sex offenders by week ending Oct. 30

CENTRALIA, IL — Two other people have been caught up in a joint drug operation that resulted in multiple arrests and the raids of three Centralia residences Thursday morning. According to federal court files, unsealed Friday, 32-year-old Jennifer Branson, of Salem, and 39-year-old Tyrone “TG” Etheridge, of Centralia, have been indicted on one count each of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams of more of methamphetamine on or about October 13, 2021, in Marion County. Branson was reportedly arrested when she went in to the Centralia Police Department to pick up another person who was taken in for questioning. Officers were aware of the federal arrest warrant for Branson on the meth distribution charge and took her into custody before transporting her to the Marion County Jail. They’re both scheduled to be arraigned in federal court on Wednesday.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO