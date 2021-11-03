CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Seven registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61241 as of week ending Oct. 23

By Rock Island Today Reports
rockislandtoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently seven registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61241 as of the week ending Oct. 23, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP Code 61241 is home...

rockislandtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

College student from Nigeria convicted of raping 11-year-old victim

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — A jury convicted a college student from Nigeria of raping an 11-year-old victim in Carroll County during the summer of 2019. John Oluwdamilare Joseph was convicted on November 4, 2021, after a three-day trial. He was convicted on one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and two counts of Second Degree Rape.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
rockislandtoday.com

One registered principal officer license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 61201 during 2021

At least one registered principal officer license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 61201 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
newstalk987.com

Former Police Officer Indicted on 14 Separate Charges Including Rape

A former police officer is indicted on 14 separate charges including rape. KPD Special Crimes Unit investigators were made aware of an incident involving 36 year-old Cassen Jackson-Garrison and a juvenile victim last month. Investigators were able to link Jackson-Garrison to at least two separate juvenile victims. A Knox County Grand Jury indicted Jackson-Garrison on multiple charges including sexual battery by an authority figure and aggravated statutory rape.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KLFY News 10

Man accused of abusing child for years in Louisiana

COVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – 37-year-old Craig Cato is in trouble with the law. Cato was indicted by a grand jury in St. Tammany Parish. The 37-year-old man is facing “one count of aggravated rape of a victim under the age of 13.” The indictment came down on October 20. According to the 22nd JDC District […]
LOUISIANA STATE
crimevoice.com

Suspect Wanted for Violent Felonies in 3 Counties Arrested in Chico

Originally published as a City of Chico press release – “On October 29, 2021, at approximately 6:20 PM, detectives from the Chico Police Department Violence Suppression Unit observed MATHEW SPENCER (41) in front of a residence in the 400 block of Autumn Gold Drive, Chico. SPENCER was subject to (5)...
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Week Ending#Registered Sex Offenders#Zip Code
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Teen who struck cyclists in Texas as he reportedly tried to blow fumes at them to be charged

A 16-year-old Texan boy has been charged with several felony counts after he reportedly hit a group of cyclists with his pickup truck as he tried to cover them in exhaust fumes. The District Attorney of Waller County, Texas wrote on Facebook on Monday that the teen “drove his truck into six bicyclists that were training” on 25 September. “We have filed six felony charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against the juvenile in question, one charge for each cyclist that was injured,” the office added. The District Attorney said “the juvenile voluntarily surrendered himself” on Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

15-year-old member of NYPD Explorers program missing in Queens

ST. ALBANS, Queens — A 15-year-old girl went missing in Queens, police said Sunday Jaeleen Easington was last seen at her Farmers Boulevard home near 119th Drive on Wednesday night, officials said. Family told PIX11 News Easington is in the NYPD Explorers program. Her mom has cancer and is devastated by the teen’s disappearance. Easington […]
QUEENS, NY
The Independent

'SoHo Karen' appears in court on hate crime charges over alleged phone theft

A woman labelled by social media users as “SoHo Karen” has appeared in court on hate crime charges after she wrongly accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone. Miya Ponsetto, of California, appeared in a Manhattan court on Monday for a pre-trial hearing in connection with the alleged hate crime against 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. She was arraigned in July for attacking the son of jazz player Keyon Harrold, who she wrongly accused of stealing her phone in a Manhattan hotel lobby last December. The 23-year-old filmed herself accusing the teenager of wrongdoing, in footage that soon went...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Mysteries: Law Enforcement Says There Is A Strong Person Of Interest In Killing Of Sarah Boehm Decades Later

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — It’s a mystery that’s haunted a Beaver County family for 27 years. What happened to 14-year-old Sarah Boehm? (Photo Credit: FBI Pittsburgh Field Office) She was last seen on July 14, 1994, when she left her home in Rochester Township reportedly to go stay at a friend’s house. Her parents later found a note under her pillow addressed to “whoever cares”. The note read, in part: “I’m just a burden. I cause problems. I’ve already learned you don’t have time for me.” That note and Boehm’s disappearance are still a source of pain for her uncle, Kevin Boehm. “Poor little girl that...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Post Register

It's the Law: Options for establishing custodial rights over grandchildren

Q. Unfortunately, my son has serious mental health problems compounded with substance abuse struggles. In addition, his wife is incarcerated for the next few years on drug charges. We have been caring for their two small children for 18 months. Where do we stand as far as legal rights regarding our grandchildren?
LAW
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Convicted killer to be refunded $50,000 intended for victim restitution

A convicted murderer is entitled to the $50,000 in cash that a judge had designated for victim restitution, the Iowa Courts of Appeals has ruled. According to court records, James Farnsworth II was arrested by Mason City police in April 2012 for the stabbing death of Ian Decker. In the hours before the stabbing, Farnsworth’s […] The post Convicted killer to be refunded $50,000 intended for victim restitution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy