The College Basketball Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 2021 college basketball conference preview series with the Atlantic 10 preview. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) breaks down each and every team in the Atlantic 10 and projects just where each team will finish in the 2021 season. Will Kyle Lofton and St. Bonaventure win the Atlantic 10? Will the return of Jacob Gilyard and Grant Golden mean the Richmond Spiders are the team to beat in the A10? Will the addition of Rashad Williams be what Saint Louis needs to get them over the top? Will Anthony Grant and Toumani Camara have the Dayton Flyers in contention for the NCAA Tournament? Will Ace Baldwin and VCU quietly win the Atlantic 10? Can Bob McKillop and Davidson led by Hyunjung Lee lead the Wildcats to a A10 Championship? Is George Mason’s Josh Oduro one of the most underrated players in the A10? How will Kim English do in year one in Fairfax? Will Noah Fernandes and the Umass Minutemen be a sleeper in the Atlantic 10 this year? Could Jeremy Sheppard and the Rhode Island Rams be the contender team that no one is talking about? Is George Washington‘s James Bishop the best player in the A10 that you’ve never heard of? Will Jack Clark and LaSalle be a team to lookout for this year? Will Saint Joes and Jordan Hall take the next step this year? Will the addition of Darius Quisenberry to Fordham get them out the basement of the A10? We talk it all on this special Atlantic 10 edition of The College Football Experience.

