The face of Pierremont Mall on Line Avenue in Shreveport is changing again. The Stein Mart space on the north end of the mall is being converted into a fitness center. Club4Fitness is renovating the property and is expected to be open within just a few weeks. The company has leased the anchor space formerly occupied by Stein Mart. There have been several reports of possible uses for the Stein Mart space. Even Trader Joe’s folks reportedly took a look at it about a year ago, but that deal never went very far.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 8 DAYS AGO