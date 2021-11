I was driving down Preston the other day with my grand puppy Beau in the car with me. He likes when I go slow so he can gander at folks walking their dogs. We are creeping by AC Steere Park in Shreveport and I started thinking of years gone by when there was a giant metal slide or two at this park. They also had a beautiful, but rickety metal merry-go-round. My boys loved that merry-go-round. Both loved when I would push it so fast and they had to hold on for dear life. Often, they would try to stand in the middle of the merry-go-round and keep their balance while I pushed.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO