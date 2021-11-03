CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

10 Christmas Gift Ideas For the Hunter in Your Life

By Gary McCoy
1130 AM: The Tiger
1130 AM: The Tiger
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you are fortunate enough to have a hunter on your shopping list this year, I'm here to try and help out with some incredible gift ideas that hopefully won't break the bank!. Just like...

1130thetiger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mother-of-EIGHT who refuses to buy her children ANY Christmas gifts hits back at critics who branded her 'cold' - insisting her kids are happier than ever with their frugal holiday (which saves her $700 a year)

A mother-of-eight who refuses to buy her children any Christmas gifts has hit back at critics who branded her 'cold' - insisting that her family's frugal festivities have made her kids happier than ever, while helping her to save $700 a year. Decluttering coach Angie Wipf, 35, from Alberta, Canada,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Thrillist

Great Gifts for the CBD Newbie in Your Life

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. If cannabidiol hasn’t yet made it to your medicine cabinet (or...
SHOPPING
GATOR 99.5

Amazon Must Haves 2021 Part 2 – Amazing Christmas Gift Ideas!

The holiday season is here like it or not. Now is the time to get all your shopping done, especially with the bottlenecking crisis causing massive shortages. As far as I'm concerned there's nothing more delightful on the planet than this time of the year! I love the holidays and I love to shop, so it's the best of both worlds. However, I don't care for the hustle and bustle of actually going to the stores. Getting out in the stores can be a hassle sometimes and people kinda lose their minds when it comes to all the pre-Christmas deals. The good news is, we can get a lot of the same sales online. As a matter of fact, there are folks who've done a lot of the leg-work and net-surfing for us to find the world's latest and greatest gift ideas.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gift#The Hunter#Popular Brands
Westport News

The best gifts to buy for the runner in your life

In theory, runners should be hard to shop for. For one, running is one of the purest activities that exist, with very minimal gear requirements. On top of that, runners are a rather particular bunch. Once we find something that works — whether a pre-workout meal, shoe model, or running route — we’re inclined to stick with it until we have a good reason to branch out.
SHOPPING
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Best gifts for dogs that love bones

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for dogs that love bones is best?  Finding the right toys and gifts for a power-chewing dog can be difficult. Dog-bone treats and toys are a perfect way to show a dog how much they are loved and give them fun for months on […]
PETS
Thrillist

Great Gifts for the Self-Care Splurgers in Your Life

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. For people who put physical and mental wellbeing first, self-care has...
SHOPPING
Esquire

Blockbuster Gifts For the Movie Lover in Your Life

Movies are back! After over a year of delays, theater closures, direct-to-HBO Max releases, and directors being particular about how and where their films should be seen, we have finally progressed into somewhat of a normal Oscar film season—aka the good stuff. And since no one is happier about that than the film buff in your life (who still hasn’t stopped talking about the Dune theater experience), might we suggest a movie-themed gift for the holidays this year?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
metrofamilymagazine.com

Gift local: Unique ideas for everyone on your list

Finding unique and memorable holiday gifts year after year can really be a challenge, especially when you’ve got hard-to-shop for kids, family members or friends on your list. But we’ve got great news: several of our favorite metro museums carry locally made or memorable gift items that cannot be found anywhere else. Plus, if you’re looking to gift experiences rather than material goods, museum memberships are always a hit. Happy shopping!
SHOPPING
Engadget

The best gifts for the aspiring influencer in your life

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thankfully, you don’t have to understand the world of social media in...
LIFESTYLE
cedarcityutah.com

Entertaining and beautiful gift ideas for the bird watcher or gardener in your life

FEATURE —Give a gift that provides beauty, entertainment and health benefits throughout the year. With the recent increase in people gardening and bird watching, what could be more perfect than a gift that supports both interests?. Birds visiting feeders, munching on the coneflower seeds in the garden and perching in...
ANIMALS
foxbaltimore.com

Gift Ideas that are easy to buy now and ship to ensure delivery by Christmas

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Approximately 200,000 shipping containers remain gridlocked off the coast of Los Angeles as pandemic-related disruptions continue to affect various supply chains. With the holiday season is fast approaching, consumer advocates are say buy those presents now!. Lifestyle Expert Margo Burr has some worry free gift ideas you...
BALTIMORE, MD
HuffingtonPost

21 Animal-Friendly Gifts For The Vegan In Your Life

Whether a person has been vegan for years or it’s a new life change, knowing that they have the support of loved ones is incredibly valuable. After all, it’s not all that easy or simple to make this kind of commitment. For most people, it goes beyond simply eating vegan and extends into the kinds of products they buy and businesses they support. Being able to give your pal a holiday gift that honors their choices is a thoughtful way to show you value and respect their identity.
LIFESTYLE
Observer-Dispatch

Simplify Your Life: 5 clever ideas for closets

Traditionally, closets are used to store clothes. However, there are so many clever ways to use closets of all sizes for additional uses. Here are some ideas to try in your home. 1. Cleaning/linen closet. Towels and sheets are sometimes a challenge to organize. Try folding your sheets and placing...
INTERIOR DESIGN
New York Post

60 best Christmas gift ideas for boyfriends: Adidas, Herschel and more

In a year already marked by celebrating his birthday and anniversary, the best holiday gift for your boyfriend may seem like a full-fledged mission. And, while some gals can never have too many pieces of jewelry, a lot of guys — generally speaking, of course! — seem content with one quality watch and a pair of their favorite sneakers.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Excellent Gifts for Adventurous Travelers in Your Life

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. We have a feeling that 2022 is going to be full...
SHOPPING
WATE

12 Gabby’s Dollhouse gifts that kids will love

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Gabby’s Dollhouse gift is best?  Hey, Gabby! Take us to the dollhouse! Gabby’s Dollhouse is the popular Dreamworks show on Netflix that follows Gabby and her best-stuffed animal friend, Pandy Paws, as they go on adventures. With cute crafts, mini-worlds and adorable kitty characters, this […]
SHOPPING
Greatist

13 Unique Gifts for the Green Thumb in Your Life

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. POV: It’s gifting season and you’ve got a loved one who’s plant obsessed. You already have the parents (and pet parents) in your...
GARDENING
Thrillist

Great Gifts for the Astrology-Obsessed People in Your Life

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. Looking for the perfect gift for the person in your life...
SHOPPING
1130 AM: The Tiger

1130 AM: The Tiger

Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

1130 AM: The Tiger has the best sports coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy