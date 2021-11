Want to know where to eat in Shreveport? Check out the top 5 rated restaurants to try on the west side of the Red River according to Yelp!. A few things that I noticed when browsing around Yelp was that all of the top-rated restaurants were 'local' and served some kind of variation of southern cuisine or straight-up comfort food! I've been to most of these restaurants and I have a favorite dish at each of them. You simply have to try the Shreveport-style stuffed shrimp at Orlandeaux's Cafe. And for special occasions, there's nothing quite like the chef's table experience at Mabry House. We celebrated my 40th birthday there and we even got to meet Priscilla Presley!

