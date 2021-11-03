CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

City of Raleigh Installs Parking Corrals to Keep Scooters Off Sidewalks

Raleigh, North Carolina
Raleigh, North Carolina
 6 days ago

The Glenwood South district now has scooter parking corrals to help keep scooters off sidewalks. Along Glenwood Avenue and West Johnson Street, you might notice related scooter parking signs painted on the streets.

“Scooter parking corrals dedicate a safe place for scooter companies to deploy their vehicles, while keeping sidewalks clear for pedestrians,” said Barbara Godwin, bike and mobility coordinator with the City of Raleigh. “They also provide space for users to end their trip in a responsible manner.”

The Raleigh Department of Transportation recently installed eight corrals on Glenwood Avenue, two on W Johnson Street, one on Tucker Street, and two on W North Street. No parking spaces were lost to implement scooter parking. Curb space that was already zoned “no parking” was incorporated into the planned infrastructure. Fire hydrant clearance, line of sight and corner clearances will constitute the space that will absorb the dedicated scooter parking. A private parking deck entrance that is no longer in use will also be used for this new infrastructure.

“The addition of these scooter parking solutions is another solid step in advancing safe and accessible micromobility in Raleigh”, said Michael Moore, transportation director. “We expect the lessons learned with these parking options will help us and our partners at Bolt, Lime, and Spin continue to expand mobility options across the city.”

Raleigh scooter riders have taken 180,830 trips since the relaunch of approved scooter service this summer.

For more information on scooter corrals, how they work and a list of locations, please visit Dockless E-Scooter Program.

Comments / 0

Related
kciiradio.com

Kalona City Council Approves Sidewalk Improvement Projects

The Kalona City Council is moving forward with two projects to add new sidewalks in the city. Following a special work session and discussions with Garden and Associates for designing and engineering for the creation of bid documents, the council approved sidewalk construction projects along 7th Street and D Avenue. The project along 7th Street will include 950 feet of new sidewalk from H to J Avenue. City Administrator Ryan Schlabaugh says that the project on D Avenue will be a remove and replace and connectivity project from the downtown community center to Kalona City Park. He says this project will provide better access for the public to move between the two areas and enjoy the city’s amenities. The council approved allocating $8,600 for the design of 7th Street and roughly $13,000 for the D Avenue design. Bidding for the project is projected to take place in early 2022 with construction beginning around the end of spring and beginning of summer. Total cost for the two projects is predicted to be between $110,000 and $125,000.
KALONA, IA
holycitysinner.com

Local Groups Partner to Install Life-Saving AED at Riverfront Park

The City of North Charleston, AED Team, North Charleston Fire Department, and the Lowcountry Resuscitation Alliance joined forces to install a public Automated External Defibrillator (AED) with weatherproof box at Riverfront Park. AEDs are medical devices designed to provide an electrical shock to a person who is in cardiac arrest. According to American Heart Association statistics, if an AED is used within the first few minutes of a cardiac event, the victim may be up to three times as likely to survive.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
cityofwinona.com

City of Winona Sidewalk Snow and Ice Removal

With the coming of winter and snow, property owners are reminded of their obligation under Winona City Code to keep their sidewalks clear of snow and ice. Section 25.13(a) – Snow and/or Ice on Sidewalks:. The owner of any building (except one and two-family dwellings) or lot in the city...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Moore
Sentinel

City installs charging stations

FAIRMONT — The city of Fairmont recently installed several electric vehicle charging stations. The chargers were purchased for and provided to the city by the Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency (SMMPA), which is the city’s wholesale electric provider. “They purchased chargers for all of their members as part of their...
FAIRMONT, MN
qchron.com

Cars parked on the sidewalk block bus

A deluge of auto body shops has plagued Merrick Boulevard with double-parking, and for one senior it has been the bane of her existence. “They are so arrogant,” said Jeanne Majors, about the auto body shop owners. “They have to park in front of the bus stops.”. For over a...
MERRICK, NY
939theeagle.com

Scooter’s Coffee coming to Ashland; city police to relocate in new facility

The mayor of one of mid-Missouri’s fastest-growing towns says Scooter’s Coffee is coming to Ashland. Mayor Richard Sullivan made the announcement on Facebook, saying Scooter’s will build near Highway 63, in a spot that is now the Ashland Police Department. The APD will be moving to the new municipal center at Broadway and Main, once construction is finished.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooters#Parking Spaces#Infrastructure#Bike#Bolt Lime
red-wing.org

E. 7th St. Sidewalk Detour and Driving Lanes Narrowed for Lumen / CenturyLink Fiber Installation Pro

The City of Red Wing would like to inform the public that the following notification has been received from Lumen / CenturyLink:. Lumen / CenturyLink and its contractor Telcom Construction will be performing telecommunications work at E. Seventh St. near the intersection of Seventh and Centennial St, which will require a temporary lane restriction and sidewalk detour.
RED WING, MN
kbsi23.com

Solar panels to be installed on Show Me Center parking lots

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Southeast Missouri State University and Ameren Missouri are teaming up to install new solar arrays on campus. The solar panels will be installed in the north and south parking lots of the Show Me Center at 1333 N. Sprigg Street. The 3,500 solar modules will...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
suncoastnews.com

Port Richey council members want more parking, less sidewalk in Cotee River Landing

NEW PORT RICHEY — A representative of engineering firm Ayres Associates Inc. discussed the Cotee River Landing project with City Council members on Oct. 26, outlining proposed enhancements and taking in recommendations. Christopher Martin, manager for southeast operations of the firm, walked council members through preliminary construction drawings for the...
PORT RICHEY, FL
cbs17

Raleigh City Council continues discussion on bringing tiny homes to city

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As housing costs continue to rise across the Triangle, Raleigh city leaders are discussing bringing a unique alternative to town. The Raleigh City Council is seemingly moving forward with potentially welcoming tiny homes to Raleigh. The council discussed it briefly during a meeting Tuesday and set...
RALEIGH, NC
mysouthlakenews.com

Sidewalk Improvements

The Southlake Mobility Team is back at it again, with plans to install sidewalks along the SH 114 Frontage Road. This new segment will include 1,130 linear feet of concrete sidewalks along the westbound SH 114 Frontage Road between Blessed Way and Briarwood Drive. This section of sidewalk will allow for continuous connection and provide a pathway to the Gateway Church Southlake Campus.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Mitchellrepublic.com

City installing bike path to Mitchell's dog park, providing a safer accessway

A safer route to Mitchell’s dog park will be available for walkers and bicyclists. The city is gearing up to install a bike and walking path that will stretch from West Eighth Avenue to the entrance of the Mitchell Dog Park. Public Works Director Joe Schroeder said the path will help provide a “safer access way” to the dog park that sits on the west side of Mitchell along the Highway 37 bypass.
MITCHELL, SD
Elk Valley Times

City holds public meeting to discuss downtown sidewalk improvements

The answer to that question was top priority to some building owners located around the downtown square who attended last week’s downtown square sidewalk improvements public Input meeting as the design process begins. Other topics of discussion were parking, trees, safety and open communication. The city hired Huntsville, Alabama-based Croy...
FAYETTEVILLE, TN
Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina

26
Followers
422
Post
265
Views
ABOUT

Raleigh The city of Raleigh is named after Walter Raleigh, who established the lost Roanoke Colony in present-day Dare County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy