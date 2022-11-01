The best cheap iPad Air deals, sales, and prices in November 2022

iPad Air deals are hot stuff; now that the new 2022 model is enjoying its first tentative discounts in the US, there's never been a better time to strike (especially because its MSRP matches the previous model). Naturally, this means that the older version is also getting more reductions because it's been superseded. Basically, there's plenty of savings on one of the best gaming tablets for the taking.

The $599 / £569 iPad Air price occupies a mid-range space between the everyday devices and the far more capable iPad Pros. That's excellent for those who need a little more power than would be required for Netflix or simple note-taking, but don't want to shell out more than $700 / £700.

We've seen iPad Air deals on the new model hitting as low as $569 already, but that's just the start. The previous model saw record lows of $499 / £469 in its lifetime, so there's plenty to look forward to. With that in mind, if the previous generation prices are anywhere near those of the new version we'd heavily recommend prioritising that M1 chip - that value far exceeds the extra pennies spent.

We're rounding up all the latest iPad Air sales from the web's retailers just below, but if you're after bigger savings on more powerful tablets, check out the best iPad Pro deals available.

Today's best 2022 iPad Air deals

The new 2022 iPad Air will appeal to those after a boost in processing power first and foremost, and it's the model we'd recommend the vast majority of buyers aim for right now. The prices are a slight jump, but you're future-proofing yourself even further with that M1 processor even if other aspects of the tablet's design remain the same. We've even started to see some early savings on this device, with $30 discounts appearing at Amazon US.

Today's best 2020 iPad Air deals

You'll find even lower prices on the 2020 iPad Air right now, thanks to the release of the new 2022 model. While we don't tend to see Apple keeping its older devices on the shelves much past the release date of its latest models, there are still some solid discounts to sweep up if you're quick and don't need that M1 processor.

Where to find more iPad Air deals

If the prices above aren't quite standing out for you, there are a number of retailers we'd recommend keeping a close eye on for more iPad Air deals. These are the stores that have offered the most consistent discounts on Apple's middle child, and those that have previously hit those record lows.

US:

UK:

Is the iPad Air worth it?

The iPad Air is very much a hybrid device, which means it occupies a position between the entry level iPad and the high-end iPad Pro. If you're looking for a tablet for simple browsing the web, streaming, and lighter games, we'd recommend sticking with the base model. However, if you're going to be working, writing notes, or running a few more demanding apps, we'd urge you to consider the Air before jumping into those lofty Pro prices.

The iPad Air will be worth it for those looking for a little more power than the base model can provide, but also for anyone who wants to future proof themselves for heavier use later on with that M1 chip. Those running heavier media editing software may still need to upgrade to a Pro, however.

What's the difference between iPad and iPad Air?

The iPad Air essentially performs the same functions as the iPad, but does so with a faster processor, boosted display, and the option for more storage under the hood.

Which is the current iPad Air generation?

The current iPad Air is the 2022 5th generation, released on March 18.

