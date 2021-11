Gary Patterson didn’t go through his gameday ritual and stayed at home to watch the TCU Horned Frogs battle the No. 14 Baylor Bears on Saturday. Last week, it was announced Patterson would be stepping away from the program following the team’s loss to Kansas State on Saturday. He had been the Horned Frogs head coach for more than 20 years, but instead of finishing the season, handed the reigns over to now interim coach Jerry Kill.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO