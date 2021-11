The turkey has been in the oven, the stuffing is being made, that green bean casserole is heating up and everything is right with the world. You put on your best clothes that say "I'm trying to look nice but also need room for my inevitable food baby" and you stuff your face like nobody's business. The Lions are losing on the TV in the background amid the sounds of chewing and family getting together.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO