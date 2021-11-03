Plants good for gift-giving

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse told jurors at his murder trial that he tried to get away from his pursuers the night he shot three men during street unrest in Kenosha, saying he never wanted to kill anyone: “I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself.”. The 18-year-old spent...
A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ’s (R) ban on mask mandates in schools violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a decision that Texas' attorney general quickly pledged to challenge. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel sided with the defendants' argument that masking would help lower...
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand in his homicide trial on Wednesday after fatally shooting two people and injuring another during protests in Kenosha, Wis., last summer, a risky move by the defense that featured at-times emotional testimony from the now-18-year-old. Rittenhouse, who said he fired his AR-15 in self-defense, faces...
SpaceX launched its fifth human spaceflight mission on Wednesday at 9:04 p.m., sending four astronauts to the International Space Station to replace a recently returned crew. The crew — European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer and NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron — took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Elon Musk sold about $5 billion in Tesla shares this week as he exercised stock options. The share sales were revealed in regulatory filings late Wednesday. The sales will cover tax obligations for stock options granted to Musk in September. He exercised options to buy just over 2.1 million shares for $6.24 each. The company's stock closed Wednesday at $1,067.95 per share.
MSNBC host Brian Williams announced this week that he will step away from his show by the end of the year, severing a 28-year relationship with NBC. After announcing his departure on Tuesday, MSNBC President Rashida Jones in an internal memo told staffers that Williams was departing the network in order to "spend time with his family." But a report published Wednesday by the New York Post suggests the 62-year-old anchor isn't ready to retire his on-camera role just yet, and has already begun informal discussions with rival networks.
(CNN) — President Joe Biden took his sales pitch for the newly passed bipartisan infrastructure deal on the road Wednesday, highlighting the effect of the bill on supply chains and acknowledging Americans' concerns about rising prices -- hours after new inflation statistics revealed that US consumer prices are surging more than they have in 30 years.
Ex-MMA fighter Scott Fairlamb has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for attacking an officer during the Capitol riot. It's the harshest sentence imposed for the attack so far. Nikole Killion has more.
