What does mindfulness mean to you? Is it about being aware of what comes your way without distraction? Or is it engaging with life's challenges without judgement, and responding as required? A new meta-analysis of almost 150 studies has found that most of us understand that mindfulness is about both being aware and engaging with whatever comes our way. Unfortunately, we're much worse at putting this 'engaging' part into action. "Scientific understanding of mindfulness goes beyond mere stress-relief and requires a willingness to engage with stressors," says University of Waterloo social psychologist Igor Grossmann. "It is, in fact, the engagement with stressors that ultimately...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO