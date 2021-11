When I applied to liberal arts colleges in the United States, my hope was not only to establish and have valuable interactions with my professors but also to engage with various perspectives within the small class size that liberal arts schools had to offer. To my surprise, when engaging in classes here at Whitman, discussions and evaluations are mostly US-specific. This is okay given that I am studying in the US, but what about how the ideas we learn in our classes relate to other countries? What about other perspectives?

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO