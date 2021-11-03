CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABBA delays concert promotion after two fans die at tribute show in Sweden

By Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY
AOL Corp
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABBA is delaying the promotion of their concert special after the deaths of two fans at a tribute concert Tuesday in Sweden. BBC News reports that about 1,000 fans came to the Uppsala Konsert & Kongress hall near Stockholm for a show called “Thank You For the Music.” The concert was...

Benny Andersson
