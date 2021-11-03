11th Annual Student Engagement Leadership Conference: Chocolate World, Water Park, Mini Golf and “Chills”

The Empowerment Network to Host 11th Annual Christmas in the Village. Tis the season to join the Empowerment Network (empoweromaha.com/upcoming-events/christmas-in-the-village) for the 11th Annual Christmas in the Village at 24th and Lake, a community celebration and holiday tradition, on Saturday, December 4 from noon to 5 p.m. The event, held in partnership with the Omaha Economic Development Corporation (OEDC) and sponsored by the American National Bank, North Omaha Turnback Tax Committee, Douglas County Visitor Improvement Fund, KETV Channel 7 Omaha, and Revive! Omaha, is an opportunity to bring the entire family down to enjoy a host of holiday festivities and support local businesses, including Styles of Evolution, Fair Deal Village MarketPlace, Ital Vital, and other retailers. There will be free goodie bags (while they last), treats, face painting and balloon twister, interactive arts and crafts, Mrs. Claus, and the popular horse-drawn carriage rides for free! Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to enjoy delicious food for purchase provided by Revive Center, Still Poppin, mobile food trucks, and more. Entertainment will include live outdoor holiday music, gospel and jazz, local artists, children’s choir, dance groups, children can wave at Santa, see a live nativity scene, and interact with popular cartoon characters.

10 DAYS AGO