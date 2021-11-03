EARLY MORNING CRASH, TANKER EXPLOSION CLOSES 37

10.30.2021 | 6:47 AM | SAN DIEGO – The elderly male driver of the truck and his neighbor and best friend went fishing all of the time together and they were on their way for another day of fishing. The male told us that the trailer bounced off of the trailer hitch when it hit a bump as they were driving westbound on the I-905. They pulled over and the trailer with the boat were on the right shoulder with the trailer partially sticking out in the traffic lane. They were attempting to pick up the trailer to put it back on its hitch, when the male driver of a Honda slammed into the trailer and the victim. The driver of the Honda told us that he had looked down for a second and he looked back up he hit boat & trailer. The boat was launched off of the freeway and landed approx 25 ft below the freeway onto an area next to Howard St. The truck was sent up and onto the railing and almost went over the side. U.S. Border Patrol Agents responded to try and help. The male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The CHP has shut down the transition ramp from the westbound I-905 to the I-5 south. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO