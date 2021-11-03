CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

EARLY MORNING CRASH, TANKER EXPLOSION CLOSES 37

By Lara Hobby
ocscanner.news
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER: An early morning has 37 closed until later this afternoon. Witnesses tell OCSN that at 2:57 this morning a car hit a deer,...

ocscanner.news

Comments / 0

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Walla Walla teen dies in early morning crash south of Wallula Junction

WALLULA — A 19-year-old Walla Walla man died Saturday, Oct. 30, in an early morning crash involving a semi-truck that closed U.S. Highway 730 about 5 miles south of Wallula Junction for several hours. Desmond G. Swenson-Leaks was killed at about 3:40 a.m. when his westbound 2015 Ford Focus reportedly...
WALLULA, WA
Texoma's Homepage

One hospitalized following early morning multi-vehicle crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was hospitalized following a wreck involving multiple vehicles early Thursday morning on Kell Boulevard. The call came in around 6:58 a.m. Thursday, October 28 in reference to a wreck involving multiple vehicles on Kell Boulevard, in between the cross streets of Broad Street and Holliday Street. Officers with the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
onscene.tv

Horrific Early Morning Fatal Freeway Crash | San Diego

10.30.2021 | 6:47 AM | SAN DIEGO – The elderly male driver of the truck and his neighbor and best friend went fishing all of the time together and they were on their way for another day of fishing. The male told us that the trailer bounced off of the trailer hitch when it hit a bump as they were driving westbound on the I-905. They pulled over and the trailer with the boat were on the right shoulder with the trailer partially sticking out in the traffic lane. They were attempting to pick up the trailer to put it back on its hitch, when the male driver of a Honda slammed into the trailer and the victim. The driver of the Honda told us that he had looked down for a second and he looked back up he hit boat & trailer. The boat was launched off of the freeway and landed approx 25 ft below the freeway onto an area next to Howard St. The truck was sent up and onto the railing and almost went over the side. U.S. Border Patrol Agents responded to try and help. The male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The CHP has shut down the transition ramp from the westbound I-905 to the I-5 south. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
KIMT

2 hospitalized after early-morning crash on Highway 14 in Dodge Co.

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - Two people were hospitalized early Wednesday after a one-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in Dodge County. The Minnesota State Patrol said a vehicle was westbound near 635th St. when it collided with the median wall. The driver, Amino Osman, a 44-year-old female from Rochester, and Halimo...
DODGE COUNTY, MN
KSNT News

28-year-old Topeka man dead after early morning crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A deadly crash remains under investigation after a 28-year-old was killed Sunday morning shortly before 1 a.m. Chase A. Barfoot, 28, of Topeka, died early Sunday morning when the 2011 GMC Sierra pickup truck he was driving in the 2700 block of SE 61st Street left the road and and according […]
TOPEKA, KS
KAAL-TV

Early morning crash injures driver and damages home

(ABC 6 News) - An early morning crash in Mason City leaves a driver injured and a home in need of major repair. Mason City Police say they received a call at 7:24 Tuesday morning that a car had hit a house in the 700 block of South Pierce. The...
MASON CITY, IA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: One person injured in early morning crash on N. Broad in Monroe

One person had to be extricated and was taken to the hospital in an early morning crash on Monday, Nov. 8, on N. Broad Street and the Highway 78 bridge. Monroe Fire Department Battalion Chief Jody Carter said units had arrived on the scene to find a 2-vehicle crash with one person trapped. That person was extricated and transported to Piedmont Athens in what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
MONROE, GA
Huntsville Item

Driver ejected into National Forest after early morning crash

NEW WAVERLY — Fire crews from New Waverly were able to use thermal imaging camera to locate and rescue a critically injured victim early Saturday morning. A repeat from the New Waverly Fire Department said that crews responded early Saturday morning to an unoccupied truck crash on FM 1375 near the Sam Houston National Forest Ranger Station.
NEW WAVERLY, TX
WTHI

Two hurt in early morning three-vehicle Vigo Co. crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - At least two were hurt in a three-vehicle crash early Friday morning. The crash involved two cars and a semi happened just before 3:00 at U.S. 41 and State Road 246. According to officials, a loaded semi swerved to miss a deer on the highway...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
San Angelo LIVE!

Suburban Horribly Mangled Following Early Morning Crash

BALLINGER, TX – A crash on Sunday morning destroyed a Suburban off of a Farm Market road. According to the Ballinger Volunteer Fire Department, on Oct. 24 at approximately 1:10 a.m., the Ballinger VFD responded to a two vehicle crash with possible entrapment on River Road and FM 2133. Upon...
BALLINGER, TX
wivk.com

One Person in Critical Condition Following Early Morning Crash on Alcoa Highway

One person is in critical condition following an early morning accident on Alcoa Highway which still has traffic backed up. Alcoa Police and Fire Department, responding to the crash around 4 a.m. this morning near Shoney’s. A tractor-trailer was in a ravine and that driver was taken to UT Medical Center. The right Northbound lane and shoulder are blocked in that area.
ALCOA, TN
theadvocate.com

Abbeville woman killed in early morning crash in Vermilion Parish

Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash just after 7 a.m. on Louisiana Highway 82 near Lloyd Road (north of LA 333) in Vermilion Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Destiny Rose Hargrave of Abbeville, according to a prepared statement from LSP. A preliminary investigation revealed Hargrave...
LOUISIANA STATE
nbc25news.com

Road back open after early morning crash on I-475

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The roadway on I-475 is beginning to reopen after a crash this morning. The crash occurred around 6:00 a.m. on SB I-475 near Atherton Rd. Multiple police were on scene. Mid-Michigan NOW will provide updates when available.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
cbslocal.com

Seven Injured In Early Morning Concord Willow Pass Road Crash

CONCORD (CBS SF) — Seven people were injured early Sunday morning in a horrific collision on Willow Pass Road in Concord that left one vehicle smoking and on its side and the other a twisted wreckage. Concord Police tweeted information and photos of the crash scene around 2 a.m. The...
CONCORD, CA
Morning Journal

Early morning auto crash in Elyria kills two

Two people died as a result of injuries sustained during an early morning two-vehicle crash Oct. 29, according to a news release from the Elyria Police Department. A 41-year-old woman from Elyria was declared dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 2:51 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 57 and Cleveland Street. She was driving a 2015 Ford Focus.
ELYRIA, OH

