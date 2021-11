Rock Valley, Iowa — Both drivers were taken to the hospital in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash in eastern Rock Valley Monday morning. According to the Rock Valley Police Department, the crash happened about 8:10 Monday morning at the intersection of 21st Avenue and Highway 18. Police say a 2006 Chevrolet, driven by 18-year-old Moriah Kats, of Rock Valley, was southbound on 21st Avenue and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 18 before attempting to turn east onto the highway. When Kats entered the intersection, police say her car collided with a westbound 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Gwendalyn Bloemendaal Van Voorst, of Hull. After the initial impact, the Jeep continued southwest and struck a sign.

