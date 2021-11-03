YODER Case No. 21CV000176 (W065219)

STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT EAU CLAIRE COUNTY CIVIL DIVISION Case No.: 2021CV000409 Classification Code: 30301 The amount claimed is over $10,000. ONEMAIN FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC AS SERVICER FOR ("ASF") WILMINGTON TRUST, N.A., AS ISSUER LOAN TRUSTEE FOR ONEMAIN FINANCIAL ISSUANCE TRUST 2020-2 601 NW Second Street Evansville IN 47708 Plaintiff, vs. Matthew Wold 1108 Dutchman Dr Apt 3 Chippewa Falls WI 54729-4066 Defendant PUBLICATION SUMMONS THE STATE OF WISCONSIN, To the person named above as a defendant: You are hereby notified that the plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. The complaint, which is attached, states the nature and basis of the legal action.Within 40 (forty) days of receiving this summons, you must respond with a written answer, as that term is used in Chapter 802 of the Wisconsin Statutes, to the complaint. The court may reject or disregard an answer that does not follow the requirements of the statutes. The answer must be sent or delivered to the court, whose address is 721 Oxford Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54703 and to Dobberstein Law Firm, LLC, the plaintiff's attorneys, whose address is 225 S. Executive Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005. You may have an attorney help or represent you. If you do not provide a proper answer within 40 (forty) days, the court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property Dated this 8th day of November, 2021. DOBBERSTEIN LAW FIRM, LLC Attorneys for the plaintiff Electronically signed by Ashley M Sanfilippo Ashley M Sanfilippo State Bar No. 1086258 225 S. Executive Dr. Brookfield, WI 53005 (262) 641-3715 11/10, 11/17, 11/24 LAC90063 WNAXLP.

