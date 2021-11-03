YODER Case No. 21CV000176 (W065219)

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Case No. 21CV000176 (W065219)

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur File #W065219 STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DUNN COUNTY Case No. 21CV000176 DISCOVER BANK C/O DISCOVER PRODUCTS INC Plaintiff, vs. MARVIN YODER Defendant. AMENDED SUMMONS THE STATE OF WISCONSIN TO: MARVIN YODER E4607 1130TH AVE BOYCEVILLE WI 54725-9491 You are hereby notified that the Plaintiff named above has filed a...

If the Rittenhouse Trial was Local, Here's the Law

Many folks have been watching the Kyle Rittenhouse trial regarding the events in Kenosha Wisconsin. The video below is a refresher of what happened. I would imagine the laws on self-defense are different in every state. What if the Rittenhouse shooting had taken place in the state of Washington? This trial is not really talking about the stand-your-ground law or the defense of property, which does not allow deadly force. It's about the use of deadly force in self-defense.
Case No.: 2021CV000409

STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT EAU CLAIRE COUNTY CIVIL DIVISION Case No.: 2021CV000409 Classification Code: 30301 The amount claimed is over $10,000. ONEMAIN FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC AS SERVICER FOR ("ASF") WILMINGTON TRUST, N.A., AS ISSUER LOAN TRUSTEE FOR ONEMAIN FINANCIAL ISSUANCE TRUST 2020-2 601 NW Second Street Evansville IN 47708 Plaintiff, vs. Matthew Wold 1108 Dutchman Dr Apt 3 Chippewa Falls WI 54729-4066 Defendant PUBLICATION SUMMONS THE STATE OF WISCONSIN, To the person named above as a defendant: You are hereby notified that the plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. The complaint, which is attached, states the nature and basis of the legal action.Within 40 (forty) days of receiving this summons, you must respond with a written answer, as that term is used in Chapter 802 of the Wisconsin Statutes, to the complaint. The court may reject or disregard an answer that does not follow the requirements of the statutes. The answer must be sent or delivered to the court, whose address is 721 Oxford Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54703 and to Dobberstein Law Firm, LLC, the plaintiff's attorneys, whose address is 225 S. Executive Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005. You may have an attorney help or represent you. If you do not provide a proper answer within 40 (forty) days, the court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property Dated this 8th day of November, 2021. DOBBERSTEIN LAW FIRM, LLC Attorneys for the plaintiff Electronically signed by Ashley M Sanfilippo Ashley M Sanfilippo State Bar No. 1086258 225 S. Executive Dr. Brookfield, WI 53005 (262) 641-3715 11/10, 11/17, 11/24 LAC90063 WNAXLP.
Case No.2021PR000057

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DUNN COUNTY Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No.2021PR000057 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES L. CHRISTISON DATE OF DEATH: 10-21-2021 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 10-31-1930 and date of death 10-21-2021, was domiciled in Dunn County, State of WI, with a mailing address of E9350 I345th Avenue, Sand Creek, WI 54765. 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent's estate is February 10, 2022. 5. A claim may be filed at the Dunn County Courthouse ,County, 615 Stokke Pkwy, Menomonie, Wisconsin, Room 1500. Form completed by: Richard J. Summerfield 1102 17th Avenue Bloomer, WI 54724 Telephone: 715-568-1230 Bar Number:1061396 Electronically signed by Lisa Crouse Probate Registrar DATE SIGNED: November 3, 2021 11/10, 11/17, 11/24 LAC89959WNAXLP.
Case No. 2021PR000055

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DUNN COUNTY Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 2021PR000055 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SUSAN R. CAVE PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth DECEMBER 18, 1945 and date of death OCTOBER 2, 2021 , was domiciled in DUNN County, State of WISCONSIN, with a mailing address of 420 HELLER RD. #206, MENOMONIE, WI 54751 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent's estate is FEBRUARY 8, 2022 5. A claim may be filed at the DUNN Courthouse, 615 STOKKE PKWY, MENOMONIE, Wisconsin, Room 1500. DATE SIGNED: November 1, 2021 Electronically signed by Lisa Crouse Probate Registrar Form completed by: Brent D. Skinner - Skinner Law Firm, LLC 3120 Schneider Ave E, Suite 2 Menomonie, WI 54751 715-235-5556 Bar Number 1016077 11/5, 11/12, 11/19 LAC 89812WNAXLP.
Collymore defies judge's order to be fingerprinted in court

SEBRING — Prosecutor Richard Castillo asked the court for a fresh set of fingerprints from{/span}{span} Dyshaun Q. Collymore on Tuesday, and Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada quickly agreed to the motion. When Estrada ordered Collymore, who was standing in front of a camera at the jail, to submit fingerprints from...
TOWN OF SPRING BROOK NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING

TOWN OF SPRING BROOK NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Public Budget Hearing on the Proposed Budget for 2022 of the Town of Spring Brook, Dunn County, Wisconsin, will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 7 p.m. at the Spring Brook Town Hall. The budget summary has been posted according to Wisconsin Statutes. The detailed budget is available upon contacting the Town Clerk. Mary L. Strand, Clerk Town of Spring Brook 715-664-8545 TOWN OF SPRING BROOK NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF ELECTORS Notice is hereby given that a Special Town Meeting of the Town of Spring Brook, Dunn County, Wisconsin, will be held in the Town at the Spring Brook Town Hall; N3519 810th Street; [rural] Elk Mound, WI on the 18th day of November, 2021. The Town Elector Meeting will be held immediately following the completion of the Public Hearing on the proposed 2022 town budget which begins at 7 p.m. for the following purposes: 1. To consider the adoption of a resolution by the town meeting endorsing a town board resolution which proposes that the town levy exceed the state allowable levy limit under s. 66.0602 of Wis. Statutes, specifically a proposed tax levy which would exceed the allowable town tax levy for 2021 by 13.642 percent (13.642%) which would be a dollar increase of $50,000; 2. To consider the approval of the 2021 total town tax levy of $416,521.00 to be collected in 2022 pursuant to s. 60.10(1)(a) of Wis. Statutes; 3. To consider the approval of the purchase of easement rights for an awarded grant from the Wisconsin DNR to improve soil erosion and water quality as a lake-improvement project of the Elk Creek Lake. The Town of Spring Brook will hold a Regular Board Meeting immediately following the Special Meeting of Electors. The town budget will be proposed for adoption at the Regular Board Meeting. Mary L. Strand, Clerk Town of Spring Brook 715-664-8545 11/10 LAC89960WNAXLP.
Yost Happy With Judge's Decision on Federal Vaccine Mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Biden administration says they will prevail. But for now, their vaccine mandate for millions of American workers has been sidelined by a federal judge. Ohio Attorney General David Yost was one of 27 Republican state AGs going to court, trying to stop...
Will Patricia Brown die in a Mississippi prison for possessing less than 2 grams of cocaine? Supreme Court will decide.

Unless something changes, Patricia Brown will spend the rest of her life inside a Mississippi prison, all because of a $20 rock of cocaine. “I have a death sentence for a simple possession charge,” said Brown in a phone interview. “Life without parole, people don’t realize life without parole is a death sentence. It’s death by mother nature.”
Former Oklahoma officers convicted of murder after using Tasers more than 50 times on unarmed man

Two former Oklahoma police officers were convicted of murder for using their Tasers more than 50 times on an unarmed man who died in 2019, court records show. Brandon Dingman, 35, and Joshua Taylor, 27, were convicted of second-degree murder Friday in the death of Jared Lakey, 28, with the court ruling that the officers’ repeated use of their Tasers on the man in July 2019 was “dangerous and unnecessary.” Dingman and Taylor’s use of their Tasers played a “substantial factor” in Lakey’s death, according to court records, and “greatly exceeded what would have been necessary or warranted by the attendant circumstances.”
