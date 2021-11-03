Veterans Day Parade returns to downtown Reno

The City of Reno will host the annual Veterans Day Parade on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11:11 a.m., rain or shine. The public can still sign up to enter the parade through Monday, November 8, 2021 at 5 p.m.

The 2021 parade theme is centered on the centennial commemoration of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Located at Arlington National Cemetery, the Tomb was initially dedicated by the Army on Armistice Day, November 11, 1921, with the burial of an unknown service member from World War I. Over the past century, additional unknowns have been buried at the Tomb, and the site has become a people’s memorial that inspires reflection on service, valor, sacrifice, and mourning.

The public is invited to join the downtown Reno festivities, which honor the service of our Veterans who passed in the line of combat, and those who did not die in combat but have passed since serving, known as Remembrance Day. The event also salutes those currently serving in the United States military.

Parade Details

The Opening Ceremony begins at 11:11 a.m. with a prayer from Chaplin Sherman Baker, the National Anthem will be performed by Louisa Elorreaga, and the ceremony will conclude with an official City of Reno Proclamation. The ceremony takes place near the Virginia Street Bridge, south of the Virginia Street and 1st Street intersection.

The parade will start at approximately 11:30 a.m. and end between 1 and 2 p.m. The parade route goes north on Virginia Street from Liberty Street to 5th Street. Spectators (especially family and friends of participants) are encouraged to gather along the route to show their support.

This year’s Grand Marshal is General Bill Burks.

The Reno Veterans Day Parade has been an annual event for more than 20 years, since 1998. For more information, visit Reno.gov/SpecialEvents. Visit Reno.gov/RoadClosures for street closure information.

Virtual Event

The event was held virtually in 2020 due to the pandemic. The City of Reno will again partner this year with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Sierra Nevada Health Care System (VASNHCS) and the Nevada Department of Veterans Services (NDVS) for a virtual Veterans Day Celebration.

The public will be able to watch the live parade and the virtual event on the City of Reno’s YouTube page and Charter Spectrum 194 starting on November 11, 2021. More details will be available next week, including on the City’s social media channels.