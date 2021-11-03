CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Actor Eric Kofi-Abrefa Shares How He Perfected His Detroit Accent For His Role In 'BMF'

The latest Starz hit drama series from executive producer Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson BMF has brought major attention to television’s new favorite villain, British actor Eric Kofi-Abrefa, who portrays Lamar.

In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy , Kofi-Abrefa reveals how he perfected his Detroit accent in preparation for the role.

Kofi-Abrefa talks about what he knew about the infamous Black Mafia Family before taking on his role as Lamar in the series.

“I knew how much impact they’ve had on hip-hop culture and stuff, especially in the early 2000s,” Kofi-Abrefa shared with Digital Spy. “You always heard the name Big Meech circling around, and I’ve seen a couple documentaries on them and stuff,” he said. “Getting to know them now is mind-blowing in terms of the things that both of the brothers achieved, and where they came from.”

The British actor is one of the most skilled performers on the show. Many fans didn’t even realize Kofi-Abrefa was British.

Kofi-Abrefa discusses how he and BMF showrunner Randy Huggins helped him prepare for the role.

“I was just looking at some articles, publications. Our showrunner Randy Huggins was sending me things just to kind of look over,” Kofi-Abrefa mentions. “Things about Detroit because it’s set in the ’80s, so we kind of had to go research like that period in time. It went from there really.”

As for perfecting the Detroit accent, Kofi-Abrefa says, “I’d always say like I was brought up in the ’90s, and in the ’90s, we were just dominated by American TV, like Nickelodeon, Disney channels and all that kind of stuff, and hip-hop music.”

He goes on to share how he trained his ears over the years:“So, I guess, my ears was very like tuned to it, you know, because that’s what we were listening to all the time. And African American culture was like Black mecca for like, every Black person around the world.”

It was a technical process for the skilled actor. Kofi-Abrefa continues, “That was maybe my foundation, but in terms of this it was just like when I was on set, I kind of would speak in the accent, more time than not. Just to get the muscularity around my mouth for it, because if I was to speak a little bit that way and then switch it, it can kind of muddle up. As weird [and] as corny as it felt sometimes, you just had to push through, do you know what I mean?”

Be sure to catch our new favorite villain in the first six episodes of BMF currently streaming on Starz. New episodes are released every Sunday on the network.

POPSUGAR

The Harder They Fall's Director Slipped a Subtle Chadwick Boseman Tribute Into the Film

Netflix's The Harder They Fall features so many subtle Easter eggs, watching the Western film could practically double as a game of "I Spy." Perhaps one of the most touching hidden details planted by director Jeymes Samuel is a tribute to Chadwick Boseman in the form of a train named after the late and beloved actor. Approximately 27 minutes into the movie, viewers see Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield) strolling past a red train holding newly released prisoner Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) among other passengers. Painted on the side in white, all-caps lettering is "C. A. Boseman" as a nod to the Black Panther star's full name, Chadwick Aaron Boseman. Plus, moments earlier, you can catch a peek at the initials "C.A.B." on the locomotive right before its conductor is killed.
MOVIES
TVLine

Scott Bakula Remembers Quantum Leap Co-Star Dean Stockwell: 'He Made Me a Better Human Being'

Scott Bakula remembers Quantum Leap co-star Dean Stockwell as a “dear friend” and mentor, in a statement issued Tuesday. As reported earlier today, Stockwell died on Nov. 7 of natural causes, at age 85. Bakula and Stockwell co-starred on Quantum Leap for all of its 97 episodes, respectively playing Dr. Sam Beckett and Admiral Al Calavicci on the NBC sci-fi series. Stockwell’s turn as Al, Sam’s hologram companion, earned him four Emmy nods for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, as well as a Golden Globe win for Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made...
MUSIC
rolling out

Martin Lawrence turning to the dark side of comedy in new show

Martin Lawrence is making his return to television and will star in an upcoming dark comedy that will be a re-imagined English-language adaptation of the hit Israeli series “Nehama.” The Bad Boys star will play the title character in the untitled project that tells the story of a happily married father of five (Lawrence) who quits his suffocating job in high-tech to chase his original love of stand-up comedy.
TV & VIDEOS
thesource.com

Dame Dash Talks Paid In Full Sequel Following Death of Alpo Martinez

Just this Halloween, news broke that infamous ex-drug lord and government informant, Alpo Martinez was fatally shot in his hometown of Harlem, New York. The 55-year-old was notoriously known following the role of Rico in the movie Paid in Full which included events that took place in Martinez’s real life.
MOVIES
Upworthy

Kal Penn finally came out, sharing how he and his partner fell in love in his new book

When people picture Kal Penn, they most likely think of a certain stoner with a munchie-induced craving for hamburgers. Others might remember Penn's two-year stint as an associate director in the Office of Public Engagement during the Obama presidency. But whether you associate him with White Castle or the White House, Penn recently revealed what most of the world did not know about him: that he is also the loving fiancé to his partner, Josh, of 11 years. His first public coming out came alongside the promotion for Penn's new memoir, "You Can't Be Serious."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
