Angela Bassett

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Tapping Into Godly Confidence

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H3BlG_0cmKDUY600

Would you describe your life at the moment as “quiet desperation”?

Unfortunately many people today are living with as much personal turmoil on the outside as they are on the inside, so Dr. Willie Jolley decided to use today’s “Wake Up & Win” minute to assert the power of confidence as a way of battling that inner depression.

By understanding that God has blessed you with unique abilities and talents that ultimately make you extraordinary in His eyes, you can begin to see that same reflection of strength when looking in the mirror. All it takes is tapping into that confidence on a God level  — we all have it in us! — in order to see our amazing potential to achieve any goal.

Get into today’s Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:


BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

