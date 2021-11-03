7 Movies Like 21 Jump Street You Must See

Holiday season is approaching and that means many people will be spending time with friends, family and loved ones. Food will be in abundance, memories will be made and major sporting events will take center stage. There will also be more than enough down time to catch up on some of the biggest releases this fall while spending time with family. Viewers can get their friends to crowd around the TV and watch The Harder They Fall on Netflix or get the family together to watch the story of Richard Williams in King Richard. Regardless of what you and your loved ones are into, there will be a movie that will fit your interest this fall. Here’s a quick list of what you should binge watch this month.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO