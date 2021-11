The Peoples Cider Co. working on a new development that would move them from their current location, expand their business and bring more apartments to Grand Rapids. It's always exciting to hear about a local business that is growing to the point of having to expand to keep up with demand. What's even more exciting is when a local business can make an expansion that only benefits the business but benefit the community more by its presence. In this case, its more than just their presence but their plan for more housing in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO