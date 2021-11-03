The Folk Brothers for Nov 3rd, 2021: Song To A Refugee

Music-related gifts are an easy choice this holiday season. Everyone likes music, right? Here are some outstanding record collections for lovers of rap, metal and pop, a pair of fascinating books and some clothes that help musicians in need. PIANO MAN: Bill Joel is celebrating 50 years of making music this year and he's reminding us all how it started. “Billy Joel — The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1” contains nine LPs: His first six solo studio albums ("Cold Spring Harbor," “Piano Man,” “Streetlife Serenade,” “Turnstiles,” “The Stranger,” “52nd Street”) with his first live album ("Songs in the Attic") and “Live...
