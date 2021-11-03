Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro gaming smartphones launched

It was fun showing you the preview of the ASUS ROG Z690-I Gaming WiFi last week, but now the wait is over. The new Intel 12th Gen processors are here at last, along with the new LGA1700 motherboards with the new Z690 chipset! Of course, that means a wave of new features for Intel fans, some of which finally catch up with what AMD has offered for some time now, and a few that take things to the next level, making this one of the most exciting CPU and motherboard launches in recent years! Of course, ASUS are no stranger to high-end hardware, and while the ASUS ROG Z690-I Gaming WiFi isn’t their most extreme, it’s one of the few high-end mini-ITX solutions hitting the market right now, and despite the small size, it’s pack full of great features!

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO