Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro gaming smartphones launched

By Roland Hutchinson
Asus has launched its latest gaming smartphones, the Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro, both handsets come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ mobile processor. The Asus ROG Phone 5s comes with a choice of 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, or 18GB of RAM and 128G, 256GB, 512GB of...

The Pixel 6 Pro is Google’s reinvigorated attempt to beat Apple and Samsung’s best smartphones, with powerful new cameras, custom chips and a standout design. The new model is Google’s top phone for 2021 and costs £849 ($899/A$1,299), sitting above the standard Pixel 6 costing £599. From the front, the...
