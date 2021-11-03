CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

U2 Release New Track ‘Your Song Saved My Life’

By Allison Rapp, Ryan Reed
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

U2 have released a new song, "Your Song Saved My Life." The piano ballad will appear on the soundtrack to the upcoming animated sequel Sing 2, which hits theaters on Christmas Day. You can hear the track below. Front man Bono will make his animated screen debut in the...

wblm.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

U2 song: Fans celebrate first new music since 2019

U2 have returned this evening (3 November) with their first new music in over two years.The Bono-fronted group surprised fans with the new track, called “Your Song Saved My Life”, and revealed that it was taken from the soundtrack to upcoming animated film, Sing 2.Bono stars as a reclusive lion rock star called Clay Calloway in the film, which arrives in cinemas on 22 December.The song marks the first new music from the band since released “Ahimisa” in 2019, a collaboration with A R Rahman. It’s not clear yet whether or not any more new music will be...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE Releases Music Video For Cover Of FLEETWOOD MAC's 'Oh Well'

DEEP PURPLE's next studio effort will be an album of covers titled "Turning To Crime". Due on November 26 via earMUSIC, the LP will contain DEEP PURPLE's versions of great rock classics and musical jewels — including songs originally recorded by Bob Dylan, FLEETWOOD MAC, Bob Seger, CREAM and THE YARDBIRDS — carefully chosen by each member of the band.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Stereogum

U2 Join TikTok With A New Song

U2 are now on TikTok. They launched an account on the social media app to announce the upcoming release of a new track, “Your Song Saved My Life,” on November 3. That song will appear in the animated film Sing 2, which features Bono in a voice role as a reclusive former rock star/lion named Clay Calloway.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The FADER

10 songs you need in your life this week

Each week, The FADER staff rounds up the songs we can't get enough of. Here they are, in no particular order. Subscribe to Songs You Need In Your Life on Spotify. Read Next: Nine years into her pop career, Tove Styrke is more confident than ever. “Message in a Hammer”...
MUSIC
shorefire.com

Adrian Marcel Releases New Track “In My Bag” with Exclusive Acoustic Performance

Today, platinum r&b recording artist, Adrian Marcel releases the single and acoustic performance for “In My Bag”, a smooth, mid tempo tune following previously released “I Gotchu (End of the Day)” and the second release off his upcoming EP Marcel. Listen to Original Track here: https://youtu.be/yFzIOBgEt78. Produced by Rio Root...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Charlie Puth Releases A Snippet Of New Breakup Song About Ex Who ‘Stole A Year Of His Life’

The all-star songwriter teased fans with a clip of a heart-wrenching new breakup song, with a tongue-in-cheek video on his Instagram. There’s nothing quite like a breakup song, and Charlie Puth gave fans a taste of an upcoming track where he sings about heartbreak in an Instagram Reel on Tuesday October 26. The Voicenotes singer admitted to fans that he was “scared to post” the clip, where he gets emotional about an ex, while also telling them that he wanted them to be prepared for the raw lyrics when they hear them.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taron Egerton
Person
Adam Clayton
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Tori Kelly
Person
Bono
Person
Jo Whiley
Person
Nick Kroll
Person
Garth Jennings
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Idolator.com

U2 Introduce Themselves To TikTok With New Track Tease

Irish rock band U2 have officially joined TikTok, introducing themselves to the platform with a tease for their latest track. The ballad, “Your Song Saved My Life,” will be featured in the upcoming movie Sing 2, which Bono also lends his voice to. Bono plays lion Clay Calloway in the...
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Songs From the Road Band Releases New Single 'You Left Your Lonely'

Known for their instrumental prowess, tight three-part harmonies, and award-winning songwriting, Songs From the Road Band remains a fixture on the Asheville acoustic music scene, while constantly forging ahead on their own path. “You Left Your Lonely,” the latest in a series of singles from the band, offers a thought-provoking twist on a quintessential bluegrass tale.
MUSIC
963kklz.com

New Music: U2 & More!

U2 made their TikTok debut by sharing a preview of their new song, “Your Song Saved My Life”, which came out today. It’ll be on the “Sing 2” soundtrack. Bono plays a rockstar lion in the movie. The Mike & Carla Morning also featured new music from Post Malone/The Weekend and from a band featured on “The Simpson’s”. It’s all right here in this segment from this morning…
MUSIC
arcamax.com

U2 preview new song on TikTok from SING 2

U2 have previewed a new song on TikTok. Bono and co gave fans a taster of the upcoming track 'Your Song Saved My Life', which will soundtrack the animated movie sequel 'SING 2', as they joined the video-sharing platform this week. The 61-year-old frontman is set to make his animated...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U2#Your Song#Entertainment Weekly#Instagram#Tiktok#Achtung Baby#Bbc Radio
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

There’s a new U2 song. Thoughts?

Ed the Sock’s NewMusicNation video portal is off to a good start →. is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has interviewed the biggest names in rock, from David Bowie and U2 to Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters. He’s also known as a musicologist and documentarian through programs like The Ongoing History of New Music.
MUSIC
Stereogum

U2 – “Your Song Saved My Life”

U2 have released a new track, “Your Song Saved My Life,” which will appear in the closing credits for the animated movie Sing 2. Bono has a role in the film, playing a reclusive rock star/lion called Clay Calloway. Earlier this week, the Irish band joined TikTok to tease the new track.
MUSIC
Collider

'Sing 2' Trailer Reveals Bono's New Cover of a Classic U2 Song

This holiday, the next chapter in Illumination’s fan-favorite animated franchise comes to the big screen with Sing 2, and a new trailer has dropped to get fans excited for more of all their favorite characters as Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) and his cast of animal performers prepare to put on their most dazzling stage show yet.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
People

U2's Music Video for 'Your Song Saved My Life' from Sing 2 Soundtrack Spotlights Student Musicians

U2 is back with their first new music in three years — and with the help of the upcoming movie Sing 2, they're working to bring the joy of song to kids everywhere. The band recorded the new track "Your Song Saved My Life" for the Sing 2 soundtrack, and PEOPLE is exclusively premiering its music video, which features real-life students and teachers involved in the nonprofit Education Through Music (ETM).
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Marissa Paternoster releases new track

Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females has released a new solo track. The track is called "I lost you." The album is called Peace Meter and it's out via Don Giovanni on December 3. You can hear the new track below.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE's IAN PAICE: 'When RITCHIE BLACKMORE Decided To Leave The Band, That Was Pretty Traumatic'

In a brand new interview with Darren Paltrowitz, host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz", DEEP PURPLE drummer Ian Paice was asked if there was ever a period when he and his bandmates were worried about not having another "hit" song and not being able to sustain their longevity. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think we were worried about having hits in the first place. It was a time when pop bands made singles and rock bands made albums. So long as we kept coming with albums that people seemed to like, we weren't worried about having a Top 40 hit; if they came along, it was like a bonus. Now, the only time we got concerned was towards the end of Ritchie's [Blackmore, guitar] tenure with the band, as he was losing interest and the performances from the band were not great because you need everybody helping each other out; you can't be a passenger. And we just saw the audiences getting smaller and less impressed, and that was worrying. And when Ritchie decided to leave, that was pretty traumatic, because [we didn't] know what to do then. And had we not been contracted to have to go to Japan, it might all have fallen to bits then. But we had to go to Japan, with the wonderful Joe Satriani [filling in], and it proved that there is life after even somebody as great as Ritchie is. He didn't wanna be there, but it was just as much our band as it was his. And we were still having fun. We started to have fun again when Joe turned up and just became a fifth member of the band, pulling his weight. So that was the light at the end of the tunnel."
MUSIC
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
804K+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy