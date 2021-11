As we creep toward the end of 2021, it is obvious the craziness of 2020 has not only followed us into this year, but it is likely to follow us into 2022. Without completely reviewing every awful thing that happened in the last 18+ months, it is pretty safe for us to safe that the latest trial we've had to deal with are the "supply chain issues". Dozens and dozens of cargo ships, carrying thousands of tons of goods, are sitting off America's coasts, waiting to be unloaded. These freighters are carrying everything from electronics, to furniture, to car parts. Some are even carrying books.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO