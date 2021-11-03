CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

U2 Release New Track ‘Your Song Saved My Life’

By Allison Rapp, Ryan Reed
104.5 KDAT
104.5 KDAT
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

U2 have released a new song, "Your Song Saved My Life." The piano ballad will appear on the soundtrack to the upcoming animated sequel Sing 2, which hits theaters on Christmas Day. You can hear the track below. Front man Bono will make his animated screen debut in the...

kdat.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

U2 song: Fans celebrate first new music since 2019

U2 have returned this evening (3 November) with their first new music in over two years.The Bono-fronted group surprised fans with the new track, called “Your Song Saved My Life”, and revealed that it was taken from the soundtrack to upcoming animated film, Sing 2.Bono stars as a reclusive lion rock star called Clay Calloway in the film, which arrives in cinemas on 22 December.The song marks the first new music from the band since released “Ahimisa” in 2019, a collaboration with A R Rahman. It’s not clear yet whether or not any more new music will be...
MUSIC
Stereogum

U2 Join TikTok With A New Song

U2 are now on TikTok. They launched an account on the social media app to announce the upcoming release of a new track, “Your Song Saved My Life,” on November 3. That song will appear in the animated film Sing 2, which features Bono in a voice role as a reclusive former rock star/lion named Clay Calloway.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HollywoodLife

Charlie Puth Releases A Snippet Of New Breakup Song About Ex Who ‘Stole A Year Of His Life’

The all-star songwriter teased fans with a clip of a heart-wrenching new breakup song, with a tongue-in-cheek video on his Instagram. There’s nothing quite like a breakup song, and Charlie Puth gave fans a taste of an upcoming track where he sings about heartbreak in an Instagram Reel on Tuesday October 26. The Voicenotes singer admitted to fans that he was “scared to post” the clip, where he gets emotional about an ex, while also telling them that he wanted them to be prepared for the raw lyrics when they hear them.
MUSIC
thechronicle-news.com

U2 preview new song on TikTok from SING 2

U2 have previewed a new song on TikTok. Bono and co gave fans a taster of the upcoming track ‘Your Song Saved My Life’, which will soundtrack the animated movie sequel 'SING 2', as they joined the video-sharing platform this week.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
shorefire.com

Adrian Marcel Releases New Track “In My Bag” with Exclusive Acoustic Performance

Today, platinum r&b recording artist, Adrian Marcel releases the single and acoustic performance for “In My Bag”, a smooth, mid tempo tune following previously released “I Gotchu (End of the Day)” and the second release off his upcoming EP Marcel. Listen to Original Track here: https://youtu.be/yFzIOBgEt78. Produced by Rio Root...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taron Egerton
Person
Adam Clayton
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Tori Kelly
Person
Bono
Person
Jo Whiley
Person
Nick Kroll
Person
Garth Jennings
Person
Reese Witherspoon
NME

U2 preview brand new song on TikTok after officially joining the platform

U2 have officially joined TikTok and their first post sees them preview a brand new song set to be released in full later this week. The band’s discography is now available for users to soundtrack their posts with on the video-sharing platform, arriving alongside a 26-second snippet of their upcoming new single ‘Your Song Saved My Life’.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
MetalSucks

Converge Release New Song “Coil”

Converge have released “Coil,” a track off of the upcoming Bloodmoon: I. The new collaborative album also includes Chelsea Wolfe, her bandmate/writing partner Ben Chisholm, and vocalist/guitarist Stephen Brodsky (Cave In, Mutoid Man, etc). Gotta say, I liked the de facto title track from Bloodmoon: I, but I fucking LOVE...
MUSIC
Stereogum

U2 – “Your Song Saved My Life”

U2 have released a new track, “Your Song Saved My Life,” which will appear in the closing credits for the animated movie Sing 2. Bono has a role in the film, playing a reclusive rock star/lion called Clay Calloway. Earlier this week, the Irish band joined TikTok to tease the new track.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE Releases Music Video For Cover Of FLEETWOOD MAC's 'Oh Well'

DEEP PURPLE's next studio effort will be an album of covers titled "Turning To Crime". Due on November 26 via earMUSIC, the LP will contain DEEP PURPLE's versions of great rock classics and musical jewels — including songs originally recorded by Bob Dylan, FLEETWOOD MAC, Bob Seger, CREAM and THE YARDBIRDS — carefully chosen by each member of the band.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U2#Your Song#Entertainment Weekly#Instagram#Tiktok#Achtung Baby#Bbc Radio
Collider

'Sing 2' Trailer Reveals Bono's New Cover of a Classic U2 Song

This holiday, the next chapter in Illumination’s fan-favorite animated franchise comes to the big screen with Sing 2, and a new trailer has dropped to get fans excited for more of all their favorite characters as Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) and his cast of animal performers prepare to put on their most dazzling stage show yet.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Stevie Nicks Says That This One Song Helped Save Her Life

Stevie Nicks is an iconic singer-songwriter. She is best known for being in Fleetwood Mac but she also has had a successful solo career. Like many famous artists, she struggled with addiction and actually credits writing one song to help her get clean and save her life. Stevie became addicted...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Punknews.org

Marissa Paternoster releases new track

Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females has released a new solo track. The track is called "I lost you." The album is called Peace Meter and it's out via Don Giovanni on December 3. You can hear the new track below.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE's IAN PAICE: 'When RITCHIE BLACKMORE Decided To Leave The Band, That Was Pretty Traumatic'

In a brand new interview with Darren Paltrowitz, host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz", DEEP PURPLE drummer Ian Paice was asked if there was ever a period when he and his bandmates were worried about not having another "hit" song and not being able to sustain their longevity. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think we were worried about having hits in the first place. It was a time when pop bands made singles and rock bands made albums. So long as we kept coming with albums that people seemed to like, we weren't worried about having a Top 40 hit; if they came along, it was like a bonus. Now, the only time we got concerned was towards the end of Ritchie's [Blackmore, guitar] tenure with the band, as he was losing interest and the performances from the band were not great because you need everybody helping each other out; you can't be a passenger. And we just saw the audiences getting smaller and less impressed, and that was worrying. And when Ritchie decided to leave, that was pretty traumatic, because [we didn't] know what to do then. And had we not been contracted to have to go to Japan, it might all have fallen to bits then. But we had to go to Japan, with the wonderful Joe Satriani [filling in], and it proved that there is life after even somebody as great as Ritchie is. He didn't wanna be there, but it was just as much our band as it was his. And we were still having fun. We started to have fun again when Joe turned up and just became a fifth member of the band, pulling his weight. So that was the light at the end of the tunnel."
MUSIC
Variety

Aimee Mann Checks In About Her New ‘Girl, Interrupted’-Inspired Album, ‘Queens of the Summer Hotel’

Aimee Mann’s last album, a Grammy winner in 2018, was bluntly called “Mental Illness.” So where do you go from there? How about a song cycle based on a book set in an actual mental institution? “That’s on-the-nose, I know,” she laughs. “Yeah, there was definitely a part of me thinking, well, this is a frying pan/fire scenario.” Her just-released new album, “Queens of the Summer Hotel,” takes its cues from a 1993 memoir by Susanna Keysen, who wrote about her experiences being institutionalized at the McLean Hospital. If that sounds familiar by some other name, the book Mann’s record is...
MUSIC
104.5 KDAT

Listen to ABBA’s Final Album, ‘Voyage’

ABBA's final album is streaming in full to coincide with its official release today. The 10-track Voyage is their first LP since 1981’s The Visitors, after which the Swedish quartet split. They began working on this ninth record five years ago as part of an abandoned live project, and announced it earlier this year with the release of two tracks, "I Still Have Faith in You" and "Don't Shut Me Down.”
MUSIC
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy