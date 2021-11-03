CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAR T-Cell Therapy Recipients May Require Specialized COVID-19 Vaccine Strategies

By Jessica Hergert
oncnursingnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAR T-cell therapies represent a potent treatment option for patients with heavily pretreated relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies, however, the infection risk associated with treatment may hinder the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines in this population. Because there is a significant infection risk associated with CAR-T cell therapies, special considerations are needed...

www.oncnursingnews.com

MedicalXpress

Study observes worse COVID-19 vaccine response in patients taking glucocorticoids or B-cell therapies

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, shows that people with chronic inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), who take immunosuppressive therapy appear to have an impaired immunity response to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, vaccines. Patients currently on glucocorticoids or B-cell depleting therapy appear to have an even more severely impeded vaccine response.
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

CAR T-cell therapy tied to adverse heart, lung effects, study finds

Twenty percent of patients who received chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy experienced adverse cardiovascular and pulmonary events, a study published in the November issue of Journal of the American College of Cardiology found. CAR T-cell therapy is a form of immunotherapy in which a patient's T-cells are altered in the...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Extends BLA PDUFA Date for CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma

Ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) CAR T-cell therapy is currently being evaluated for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA has granted an extension of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date to February 28, 2022, for the Biologics License Application (BLA) filed by Janssen for ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel).1.
HEALTH
healio.com

CAR T-cell therapy linked to cardiovascular, pulmonary adverse effects

Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy appeared associated with various cardiovascular and pulmonary adverse events, according to results of a retrospective pharmacovigilance study. The analysis — published in Journal of the American College of Cardiology — revealed overreporting of tachyarrhythmias, cardiomyopathy, pleural disorders, pericardial diseases and venous-thromboembolic events relative to background...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

CAR-T Cell Therapy, Targeted Treatments Show Promise in Relapsed DLBCL

Jason Westin, MD, discusses the future of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma treatment. Jason Westin, MD, director of Lymphoma Clinical Research in the Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma, Division of Cancer Medicine, section chief of Aggressive Lymphoma in Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma, Division of Cancer Medicine, and associate professor in the Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma, Division of Cancer Medicine, at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the future of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) treatment.
CANCER
KSLTV

Intermountain Healthcare to require COVID-19 vaccines for caregivers

SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare announced it will require all of its caregivers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Officials said they are implementing the requirement “to comply with federal vaccination requirements announced by President Biden in September.”. Intermountain employees must receive at least one dose of the Pfizer...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
EurekAlert

Researchers reveal a strategy for next-generation COVID-19 vaccines

A study led by the Garvan Institute of Medical Research has revealed a guide to developing COVID-19 vaccines that both prevent the coronavirus from infecting human cells and that are more resistant to evolving viral strains. The team’s key criteria for antibodies generated by future vaccines are to target regions...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
ajmc.com

The Cost of Treating AEs Due to CAR T-Cell Therapy Treatment

Two posters presented at AMCP Nexus 2021 analyzed the costs of treating cytokine release syndrome and neurological events, 2 common adverse events (AEs) of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy. Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies, like tisagenlecleucel (tisa-cel) and axicabtagene ciloleucel (aix-cel), have greatly improved outcomes for patients with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Stem cell-based therapy for COVID-19 and ARDS: a systematic review

Despite global efforts to establish effective interventions for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and its major complications, such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), the treatment remains mainly supportive. Hence, identifying an effective and safe therapy for severe COVID-19 is critical for saving lives. A significant number of cell-based therapies have been through clinical investigation. In this study, we performed a systematic review of clinical studies investigating different types of stem cells as treatments for COVID-19 and ARDS to evaluate the safety and potential efficacy of cell therapy. The literature search was performed using PubMed, Embase, and Scopus. Among the 29 studies, there were eight case reports, five Phase I clinical trials, four pilot studies, two Phase II clinical trials, one cohort, and one case series. Among the clinical studies, 21 studies used cell therapy to treat COVID-19, while eight studies investigated cell therapy as a treatment for ARDS. Most of these (75%) used mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) to treat COVID-19 and ARDS. Findings from the analyzed articles indicate a positive impact of stem cell therapy on crucial immunological and inflammatory processes that lead to lung injury in COVID-19 and ARDS patients. Additionally, among the studies, there were no reported deaths causally linked to cell therapy. In addition to standard care treatments concerning COVID-19 management, there has been supportive evidence towards adjuvant therapies to reduce mortality rates and improve recovery of care treatment. Therefore, MSCs treatment could be considered a potential candidate for adjuvant therapy in moderate-to-severe COVID-19 cases and compassionate use.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: The older you are, the more antibodies you have

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic's spread is accelerating. A research team led by Joelle Pelletier and Jean-François Masson, both professors in Université de Montréal's Department of Chemistry, wanted to find out whether natural infection or vaccination led to more protective antibodies being generated. In their study...
SCIENCE
mit.edu

Differences in T cells’ functional states determine resistance to cancer therapy

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common type of lung cancer in humans. Some patients with NSCLC receive a therapy called immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) that helps kill cancer cells by reinvigorating a subset of immune cells called T cells, which are “exhausted” and have stopped working. However, only about 35 percent of NSCLC patients respond to ICB therapy. Stefani Spranger’s lab at the MIT Department of Biology explores the mechanisms behind this resistance, with the goal of inspiring new therapies to better treat NSCLC patients. In a new study published on Oct. 29 in Science Immunology, a team led by Spranger lab postdoc Brendan Horton revealed what causes T cells to be non-responsive to ICB — and suggests a possible solution.
CANCER
stonyplainreporter.com

COVID-19 vaccination proof requirements changing

As COVID-19 cases continue to fluctuate in the area, as of this past Monday, Albertans need to provide proof of two COVID-19 vaccine doses to access many restaurants, movies, sporting events and other businesses across the province. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Vaccines may not prevent severe COVID-19 in these people

In a new study from Regenstrief Institute, researchers found that COVID-19 vaccines are less effective at protecting against COVID-19-associated hospitalizations in people who are immunocompromised. In general, immunocompromised individuals are at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 outcomes. These findings indicate that while two-doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are beneficial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

People testing negative for Covid-19 despite exposure may have ‘immune memory’

We all know that person who, despite their entire household catching Covid-19, has never tested positive for the disease. Now scientists have found an explanation, showing that a proportion of people experience “abortive infection” in which the virus enters the body but is cleared by the immune system’s T-cells at the earliest stage meaning that PCR and antibody tests record a negative result.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Mustang Bio Secures $2M NIH Grant For CAR T Cell Therapy Development

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ: MBIO) has been awarded a grant of approximately $2 million from the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The two-year award will partially fund the Phase 1 trial to assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of MB-106 for relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas or chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

A new COVID-19 drug for people with diabetes

In a recent study, researchers developed a new COVID-19 treatment for people with diabetes, which has shown promising results in a trial. The team recognized that it could activate cells from the immune system as a potential treatment for people with the SARS-CoV-2 virus by dampening the overactive response of the immune system which causes damage to the organs in the body, particularly the heart and lungs.
SCIENCE

