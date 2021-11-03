CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Vaccine Rule Looms as Worker Safety Advocate Takes OSHA’s Helm

bloomberglaw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoug Parker was sworn in Wednesday as the head of OSHA, the federal workplace safety agency that is preparing to issue a...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 10

James Stiffler
5d ago

How are they planning to protect workers from jab takers shedding ? Plus who do workers sue if injuries or killed?

Reply(2)
20
mac wick
4d ago

I am not anti vaxxer ,I am just not taking it..it not proven cure to covid,under tested shot..there for I don't trust it...pure an simple. .probably the same for you cuz your smart

Reply(1)
5
Degameth1G
5d ago

When's the national emergency going to end? Can it at least be within the next 15 year's?

Reply
10
Related
Fortune

Remote workers will not have to report proof of vaccination under OSHA’s new mandate

The Biden administration unveiled two vaccination rules on Thursday that will soon impact 100 million U.S. workers and their employers. The first rule, which goes into effect on January 4th, requires companies with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workers are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or that they test negative for COVID-19 at least once a week. The second requires health care workers to be vaccinated by the same deadline with no option for testing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

4 potential pitfalls lie ahead for OSHA’s vaccine mandate, say experts

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Businesses have what seems like a million questions about the federal vaccine and testing mandate expected to be released soon by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. It turns out academics, lawyers, and policy experts do as well.
INDUSTRY
mediaite.com

BREAKING: Fifth Circuit HALTS Biden Vaccine Mandate on Businesses Over ‘Grave’ Constitutional Concerns

President Joe Biden‘s rule forcing businesses of over 100 employees to mandate the Covid vaccine has been temporarily halted by the Fifth Circuit court of appeals. Attorneys general for several states, including Texas, Louisiana, and Utah, joined advocacy and business groups in the petition, which is not the only legal challenge faced by the administration over the rule.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Parker
Fortune

Biden’s vaccine mandate may be tied up in court—but employers shouldn’t wait to enforce it, say legal experts

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Over the weekend, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked new vaccine mandates and testing regulations put in place by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Yet as the legal challenges play out, experts say most employers should start to put protocols in place rather than wait.
LAW
geneticliteracyproject.org

Workers who refuse COVID vaccines can be required to pay for tests under proposed Biden Administration rules

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. The Biden administration’s highly anticipated vaccine mandate rule for private-sector employers will allow businesses to force workers who refuse to get...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reason.com

Here Are the Arguments That Persuaded the 5th Circuit To Block OSHA's Vaccine Mandate for Private Employers

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit yesterday stayed the Biden administration's brand-new COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers, which took effect on Friday, when it was published in the Federal Register. The appeals court said the arguments made by the petitioners—a Louisiana supermarket chain and six employees of a Texas company that makes kitchen ventilation systems—"give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate."
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Workplace Safety#Worker Safety#The U S Labor Department#The Labor Department
Hartford Business

OSHA releases new workplace vaccination rules

Close to two months after President Joe Biden announced his administration would require large employers to get their workers vaccinated or routinely tested for coronavirus infections, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has laid out how the mandate will work. The new rules require any entity with 100 or...
HARTFORD, CT
Dallas News

How will testing unvaccinated employees work under Biden’s vaccine mandate?

New government rules requiring COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing is raising a critical question for companies trying to implement the directive: Are there going to be enough tests to go around?. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued the rules Thursday that companies with 100 or more employees must meet...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Monroe Evening News

Walberg issues statement on OSHA’s vaccine mandate

U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, issued the following statement after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) released a rule imposing a COVID-19 vaccine-and-testing mandate on private businesses with 100 or more employees. The proposed rule impacts more than 80 million workers across the country. “The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate...
U.S. POLITICS
Occupational Health Safety

OSHA Publishes Emergency Temporary Standard to Protect Workers from Covid-19

OSHA has published its ETS to protect workers from Covid-19. Heres' what's included:. In a move highly anticipated by business owners, safety professionals and employees around the country, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has published an Emergency Temporary Standard to advance worker protection measures against the coronavirus. The agency estimates that the new ETS will help to protect more than 84 million workers from Covid-19.
LABOR ISSUES
Fox11online.com

OSHA's mandatory vaccine rule in effect, but is it legal?

(WLUK) -- Millions of unvaccinated workers now required to either be vaccinated for COVID or tested at their own expense is hitting some nerves. The U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s vaccine mandate announced Wednesday is already being challenged by Republicans and companies that are deeming the rule unconstitutional.
HEALTH
eaglecountryonline.com

Gov. Holcomb Responds To OSHA's ETS Mandating COVID-19 Vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric Holcomb is directing the Indiana Department of Labor to work with the Attorney General on a lawsuit challenging the federal government regarding the OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) today announced a new emergency temporary standard to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
GovExec.com

OSHA Vaccine Rule Applies to Postal Service Employees

The vaccine rule the Biden administration unveiled on Thursday applies to the U.S. Postal Service, but the agency has not yet commented publicly on how this will play out. On Thursday morning, the administration released details on its new vaccine rules. One is from the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration that applies to private businesses with 100 or more employees, and there is a testing option if employees decline to get vaccinated. The other, from the Health and Human Services Department’s Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, is a vaccine mandate that applies to healthcare workers at facilities participating in Medicare or Medicaid programs.
EDUCATION
bloomberglaw.com

Punching In: Part of OSHA Vaccine Rule Would Be ‘Unprecedented’

OSHA’s Testing-Costs Question | Union Report Chillin’ With Biden. Ben Penn: Barring unforeseen events, this is the week the U.S. Department of Labor will release its vaccination mandate rule for the private sector, setting off a compliance scramble among qualifying businesses and numerous lawsuits over the standard’s legality. Our scoop...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Draft of Vaccination Rule Released; Trucking Didn't Get an Exemption

There is no exemption for trucking in the proposed federal mandate governing vaccination. The rule was "pre-published" Thursday morning by the Biden administration. Trucking industry organizations had called for the sector to be exempted. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration published a rough draft of the rule, which will be...
INDUSTRY

