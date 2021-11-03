Vaccine Rule Looms as Worker Safety Advocate Takes OSHA’s Helm

The vaccine rule the Biden administration unveiled on Thursday applies to the U.S. Postal Service, but the agency has not yet commented publicly on how this will play out. On Thursday morning, the administration released details on its new vaccine rules. One is from the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration that applies to private businesses with 100 or more employees, and there is a testing option if employees decline to get vaccinated. The other, from the Health and Human Services Department’s Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, is a vaccine mandate that applies to healthcare workers at facilities participating in Medicare or Medicaid programs.

