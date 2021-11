There are so many places in your home you can decorate for the holidays, whether it's your Christmas tree, your bedroom, or your front door, and more. But one place you shouldn't forgo is your mantel. The mantel is the perfect spot to display Christmas décor, and it can do so much more than just hold stockings. Continue reading to see 30 ways you can add some Christmas cheer to your mantel.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 9 DAYS AGO