Another Asian giant hornet, also known as a "murder hornet," has been spotted this year. The specimen was discovered near the U.S.-Canada border. British Columbia (B.C.) authorities discovered the dead Asian giant hornet specimen in a Japanese beetle trap, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) noted in a tweet. The trap was about 200 meters away from the U.S.-Canada border, CBC reported, noting that it was not far from where U.S. officials discovered and destroyed several nests earlier this year.

ANIMALS ・ 8 DAYS AGO